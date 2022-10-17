Colts’ Frank Reich Updates S Julian Blackmon’s Injury Status

Third-year safety Julian Blackmon returned from his ankle injury in Week 6 for the Indianapolis Colts. But while he was active for the matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Blackmon didn’t play.

Blackmon not playing could have been an indication for some that he suffered a setback during warmups. However, that was not the case. Colts head coach Frank Reich revealed on October 17 that severely limiting his snaps was all part of the plan.

“Late in the week, he didn’t make the progress physically to really get to a point where there was any kind of decision that needed to be made,” Reich told the media a day after beating the Jaguars 34-27.

Reich also confirmed what some in the media were speculating during the game — the Colts were saving Blackmon for an emergency situation, which fortunately for Indianapolis, never came.

Safeties Excel in Blackmon’s Absence Against Jaguars

Not only did Indianapolis not suffer an injury in the back end of its secondary during Week 6, the Colts safeties played very well versus Jaguars. That made using Blackmon unnecessary.

Rookie Rodney Thomas excelled again, posting 7 total tackles, including 4 solos. That was the most for any Colts defensive back in Week 6.

Veteran Rodney McLeod played well too. He recorded 5 total tackles, including 2.0 tackles for loss, where he completely blew up screen attempts from the Jacksonville offense.

Both Thomas and McLeod lined up for all 63 defensive snaps for the Colts in Week 6. They were two of five defenders who did that for Indianapolis against Jacksonville. Two of the other three players who were on the field for 100% of Indianapolis’ defensive snaps were also defensive backs — cornerbacks Kenny Moore and Stephon Gilmore.

Fellow cornerbacks Isaiah Rodgers and Brandon Facyson essentially split the remaining snaps in the Colts’ secondary during Week 6. Rodgers played 32 snaps while Facyson lined up for 24 snaps.

Blackmon Working Towards Returning in Week 7?

Reich did not have any further update on whether Blackmon would be able to return for the pivotal rematch against the Tennessee Titans on October 23. The Colts will update his status throughout the week with the most telling update likely coming a day or two before the game.

But one thing is clear — the Colts secondary has been good with and without Blackmon this season.

The Colts are ranked in the Top 12 of the league in passing yards yielded per game and net passing yards allowed per attempt. They allowed just 257 passing yards to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3, and since then, the Colts have held two of their last three opponents to under 140 passing yards.

Blackmon last played during Week 3 in the victory against the Chiefs. McLeod capped off that victory with an interception on Kansas City’s final drive.

Then in Week 5, Thomas, who the Colts drafted in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, intercepted a pass in the comeback against the Denver Broncos.

Blackmon played in nearly 93% of Indianapolis’ defensive snaps in the first two weeks when he was healthy. The Colts obviously would love to get him back on the field.

But Indianapolis certainly has depth in the back end of its secondary. The team proved that again in Week 6, making Blackmon available but not having to play him.