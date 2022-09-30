Key Colts Defenders Status in Question for Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts‘ defense continues to battle injuries. All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard has yet to play in a game this season, and now star safety Julian Blackmon will miss this week’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Head Coach Frank Reich announced on Friday, September 28th, that Blackmon would be out Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. But the Colts could also get a boost from Leonard, who may play for the first time this season.

Julian Blackmon Out on Sunday

Blackmon has been a solid defender this season and a key piece to defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s Cover Three defense. Per Pro Football Focus, Blackmon has allowed three catches for 69 yards with one pass break-up in 80 coverage snaps. The Colts’ free safety is still adjusting to Bradley’s scheme but has graded out above average through three games this season.

Blackmon’s replacement, rookie Rodney Thomas II, will likely earn all the starting reps at free safety. A seventh-round draft choice by the Colts, Thomas became the first Yale player drafted since 2018. Thomas made the most of his first NFL opportunity, logging two tackles and a potential game-saving pass breakup in 51 total snaps.

Rodney Thomas had a potentially game-changing, touchdown-saving play against the Chiefs! 💯 pic.twitter.com/khGSHp6oxw — Ʊ Bring The Juice Ʊ (@BTJPod) September 29, 2022

While he is young and has plenty of room to grow, the Colts have to love what they have seen from the rookie thus far. If Blackmon is out for the forseeable future, Thomas could be a reliable backup and eventually push for more snaps, even with Blackmon in the fold.

Shaquille Leonard Questionable

Following offseason back surgery, Leonard has missed the first three games of the season and has been ruled out several days before each contest. The Colts’ defensive leader and all-pro linebacker has yet to make his 2022 season debut, but that could change Sunday against the Titans.

While Leonard practiced in a full capacity all of last week, Reich and company decided the play the long game and ruled him out against the Chiefs. The tone changed this week in Indianapolis as Reich officially listed Leonard as questionable for Sunday’s game.

“He’s had three good days, made progress, and continues to make progress. So let’s see how he responds. Get together with the medical staff, get together with Shaq, Chris and I, Gus, look at the tape one more time and make that decision,” said Reich of Leonard’s game status. Reich added that Leonard is not quite at 100%, but there is a chance that he can be a contributing factor against the Titans.

A decision on Leonard’s availability will be made tomorrow, but there is quite a bit of optimism that the Colts could return some much-needed reinforcments to their linebacking corps.

I actually think Shaquille Leonard is going to play. The tone here is starting to sound different. I didn't anticipate this until now. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) September 30, 2022

Deforest Buckner Questionable, but Likely to Play

With Blackmon ruled out and Leonard questionable, the Colts will be hoping to stay healthy at other key defensive positions. That sentiment may take a hit as All-Pro defensive tackle Deforest Buckner was also listed as questionable for the Colts’ week four matchup.

Buckner has only missed one game during his time in Indianapolis, a loss against the Titans in 2020. Buckner’s presence in the middle is crucial to stopping Tennessee’s dominant rushing attack, so Reich and company will be praying for a positive outcome for their star defensive tackle on Sunday.