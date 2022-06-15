Colts Defender Announces Shocking Retirement

As minicamp closed for the Indianapolis Colts on June 9, the team appeared to have all the pieces acquired for the Colts defense to be elite in 2022.

But now, one of those pieces has suddenly retired.

26-year-old safety Khari Willis, who was a fourth-round pick during the 2019 NFL Draft, surprisingly announced his retirement from the NFL on June 15.

Willis released his plans to retire and revealed his new plans to pursue a career in ministry on Instagram.

“With much prayer and deliberation, I have elected to officially retire from the NFL as I endeavor to devote the remainder of my life to further advancement of the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” wrote Willis in his social media post.

Willis will retire from the NFL after three seasons. He recorded 219 combined tackles, including 7 tackles for loss, 7 quarterback hits, 3.5 sacks and 4 interceptions in 39 career games.

Colts React to Willis’ Retirement

After Willis announced his retirement on Instagram, Colts head coach Frank Reich released a statement.

“We’re thankful and appreciative of Khari’s contributions to the Colts both on and off the field over the last three seasons,” Reich said according to WISH TV. “Khari’s character, leadership, and professionalism will be missed in our locker room as will his play on Sundays. I admire and respect his decision to transition into the next stage of his life and ministry and my prayers will always be with him.”

Willis was set to enter the final year of his rookie contract this fall, which would have awarded him a $1.69 million raise.

How the Colts Replace Willis

The timing of Willis’ retirement is not ideal from the Colts’ perspective. The draft has obviously past and a majority of the league’s top free agents have signed with new teams.

Furthermore, whomever replaces Willis will not have the opportunity to receive first-team repetitions until training camp. The Colts finished OTAs and then mandatory minicamp on June 9.

But the good news is it’s possible that Willis’ replacement is already on the Colts roster. After already making two selections in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard acquired another Day 2 selection to draft Maryland safety Nick Cross at No. 96 overall.

Cross wasn’t expected to compete for a starting job immediately, but the assumption was he would work into a starting role with the Colts eventually.

“A high-risk, high-reward playmaker with speed, quickness and toughness, Cross is a thumper with enough versatility to man a few different safety spots in the secondary,” wrote NFL analyst Bucky Brooks of NFL.com.

This offseason, the Colts also signed veteran safeties Rodney McLeod and Amani Watts. McLeod started on the Philadelphia Eagles defense that won the Super Bowl in February 2018. Watts has been a career special teams player, but he also won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

— Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) June 15, 2022

Colts insider Joel A. Erickson reports that Willis’ retirement opens up $2.54 million in salary cap space for the Colts this upcoming season. With that money, Indianapolis could have approximately $13 million in cap room to add another safety if one interests the team in free agency.