Colts Acquire Speedy Wide Receiver from AFC Rival

The Indianapolis Colts announced a roster move on February 16. The Colts claimed wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson off waivers from the New England Patriots.

We have claimed WR Kristian Wilkerson off waivers (from NE). pic.twitter.com/hwsbtbweBc — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 16, 2023

Wilkerson spent three seasons with the Patriots after going undrafted in 2020. He did not appear in a game this past season, as he spent 2022 on injured reserve.

What Wilkerson Brings to the Colts

The 26-year-old wideout originally signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent. But he didn’t make the Titans out of training camp in 2020 and then signed with the Patriots.

As a rookie, he only played 2 snaps. But in 2021, Wilkerson received some playing time at the end of the season.

Most notably, he started in Week 17 of 2021 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With the opportunity, Wilkerson shined, posting 4 receptions for 42 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Kristian Wilkerson's first career TD! 📺: @NFLonCBS / Patriots app pic.twitter.com/pjf8dbb9vN — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 2, 2022

Outside of that game, though, Wilkerson has played just 9 offensive snaps in an NFL game that mattered.

Obviously, he’s not very experienced, but the Colts may see some potential in Wilkerson because of his speed. At the Southeast Missouri State combine during the spring of 2020, Wilkerson reportedly ran a 4.46 40-yard dash.

Kristian Wilkerson is one of the most under talked about FCS prospects Today he ran a 4.46 40 yard dash at the @SEMOfootball Pro Day. That would T-13th at the NFL Combine among Wide receivers pic.twitter.com/MBHX0Uxhew — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) March 13, 2020

In 47 college games at the FCS level, Wilkerson posted 219 receptions for 3,540 receiving yards and 33 touchdowns. He averaged 16.2 yards per catch.

As a senior, Wilkerson posted 1,350 receiving yards while averaging 19.0 yards per reception. He scored 24 touchdowns in his final two college seasons, including 14 during his junior year.

Colts Need at Wide Receiver

The 2022 season changed the narrative around the Colts offense. But wide receiver was a major question mark heading into last fall, and that remains the case for the team this offseason.

Indianapolis is adding Wilkerson to a thin wide receiver core. Not counting their newest wideout, the Colts have only five receivers under contract for the 2023 season.

Michael Pittman Jr. is obviously the leader of the pack. 2022 rookie Alec Pierce is also under contract and set to be the team’s No. 2 receiver.

But while Indianapolis’ starting receiver spots are set, the team lacks any sort of depth at the position.

Vyncint Smith, Mike Strachan and Ethan Fernea are the other wideouts signed for the Colts next season. Those three players combined to make 3 receptions during the 2022 season (all of those catches were from Strachan).

Parris Campbell, who finished second for the Colts in receptions and receiving yards during 2022, is a pending free agent. NFL writer Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus called Campbell the one free agent the Colts can’t afford to lose. He also argued Campbell agreeing to a one-year contract with Indianapolis should work for both sides.

“A one-year flier where Campbell can take yet another step — a decent bet if the Colts’ offense doesn’t once again rank dead last in EPA per dropback — makes sense for all parties,” wrote Spielberger.

Spotrac projected Campbell’s average annual salary to be $2.5 million. The Colts have just under $11 million in cap space as of February 17.

That makes bringing back Campbell a possibility for the Colts. But ultimately, the Colts have not prioritized veteran wide receivers under general manager Chris Ballard. Re-signing Campbell is not necessarily a guarantee.

Assuming that Campbell plays elsewhere in 2023, the Colts will have to address their depth at wide receiver in the offseason. Adding Wilkerson as a flier is a start.