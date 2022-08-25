Kwity Paye Not Practicing, Frank Reich Reveals Timeline for Return

While he was on the field, Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye remained on the sideline and didn’t practice on August 25 after leaving a day earlier with a knee injury.

But fortunately, Paye appears to have avoided a major injury. ESPN’s Stephen Holder reported Paye suffered a bone bruise and “should be fine.”

Colts head coach Frank Reich confirmed Paye’s MRI showed nothing significantly wrong with his left knee. The coach also added when he expects the defensive end to return.

“[Paye] should be hopefully good to go for the opener.”

Paye Leaves Practice With Injury

Colts insider Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reported Paye got tangled up in “a pile of players and was slow to get up” during practice on August 24. He remained on the sideline for the rest of practice. Erickson wrote that during a portion of that time, Paye had ice placed on his left knee.

Paye going down a day after Indianapolis lost punter Rigoberto Sanchez for the season, it was hard not to fear the worst. But Paye’s injury doesn’t appear to be serious. Colts reporter Mike Chappell of Fox59/CBS4 Sports reported he was back at practice — although still on the sideline — on August 25.

Losing Paye for a significant amount of time would have been a hinderance for the Colts pass rush. Paye is expected to start at defensive end opposite Yannick Ngakoue. With Ngakoue and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner likely drawing the double team blocking assignments, Paye has been a popular breakout candidate in the media this summer.

Paye posted 4.0 sacks, 10 quarterback hits and 32 combined tackles as a rookie last year. One NFL executive told heavy senior NFL reporter Matt Lombardo that “there’s no reason he can’t reach the high teens in sacks,” if he stays healthy.

The 2021 first-round pick will have two and a half weeks to recover from his injury to be back for Week 1.

Colts Giving Paye Some Rest

Indianapolis holding Paye out of practice on August 25 could have been considered more precautionary than anything. Reich explained to reporters the MRI on the defensive end’s knee did not reveal any major issues, and that he just needs rest.

“The MRI, everything looked pretty good,” Reich told reporters. “So we’ll play it cautious. He’s banged up a little bit, a little bite sore, but just giving him some rest.”

Colts reporter Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reported that while Paye did not practice, there was no wrap on his knee while the team was on the field.

With Paye receiving rest, defensive ends Tyquan Lewis, Ben Banogu, Dayo Odeyingbo and Ifeadi Odenigbo could have more snaps in the immediate future. The Colts host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the team’s preseason finale on August 27.

Lewis is returning this season from one of the most serious injuries a football player can suffer. Lewis tore a patellar tendon during an interception return last season. All four defensive ends are at least vying for playing time.

As the end of camp nears, some of those four defensive ends could also be battling each other for roster spots.