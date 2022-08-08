Colts Roster ‘Still Has Major Holes’ Says NFL Writer

General manager Chris Ballard seemingly made improvements up and down the Indianapolis Colts roster this offseason. Ballard signed a former Defensive Player of the Year winner in the secondary and traded for a very consistent pass rusher. On offense, the Colts also traded for a future Hall of Fame candidate at quarterback and drafted pass catchers and offensive linemen with their first several selections.

Yet, those additions were still not enough. At least that’s what NFL writer Alex Kay of Bleacher Report says.

“While the Colts have plenty to be excited about following the emergence of Jonathan Taylor as the NFL’s leading rusher, the roster still has major holes,” wrote Kay.

As a result, Kay included Indianapolis on a list of seven teams most likely to disappoint during the 2022 season and fail to reach their DraftKings Sportsbook win projection.

That sports book predicts the Colts to win 10 games.

Question Marks for Colts on Offense

Kay pointed to three holes on offense to argue the Colts will not reach their 10-win projection. He identified wide receiver, left tackle and quarterback as those holes.

“The wide receiver position lacks polish even after the team used a second-round pick for the third time in four years to try to unearth more talent,” Kay wrote. “Michael Pittman Jr. looks like a legitimate NFL wideout, but Parris Campbell has been a disappointment, and rookie Alec Pierce must prove he was worth his lofty draft status.”

The Colts blocked for the NFL’s leading rusher last season, but the Indianapolis offensive line finished 30th in pass-blocking efficiency according to Pro Football Focus grades. Indianapolis also didn’t re-sign Eric Fisher and instead will start either former sixth-round pick Matt Pryor or rookie Bernhard Raimann at left tackle.

Finally, Kay stated Ryan is well past his prime.

“Ryan may be washed up as well after one of his worst seasons as a professional,” Kay wrote. “The 37-year-old only passed for 3,968 yards—averaging 7.1 yards per throw, the fourth-lowest mark of his career—and 20 touchdowns against 12 interceptions in 2021.”

There’s no denying the Colts lack experience at wide receiver beyond Pittman and at left tackle. Furthermore, Ryan’s 2021 stats were not what they have been throughout his career, and it’s natural to assume his age is the main reason why.

But the players the Colts will deploy at quarterback, wide receiver and left tackle could end up being greater than the sum of its parts.

Frank Reich’s offensive system prefers a quarterback with quick decision-making and accurate throws. Last year, Carson Wentz often held onto the ball too long, which led to mistakes.

With Ryan behind center, it’s possible the offensive line looks better in pass protection. The quarterback could make the young receivers better too if his throws are usually in the right spots.

Ryan could see more open receivers too with defenses so worried about stopping Taylor and the Colts running game. Ryan has never played with a reigning-rushing champion in his career.

It’s a lot of moving parts, but if it all comes together, the Colts offense could be better than expected.

Colts Defense Ready to Roll?

Interestingly, Kay wrote nothing about the Colts defense, instead focusing on Indianapolis’ offensive holes. For a team that supposedly has “major holes,” one would think he’d point out at least one concern with the defense.

The Indianapolis defense doesn’t enter the season without any question marks. The Colts have to replace recently retired safety Khari Willis and Shaquille Leonard is still recovering from offseason back surgery.

But with the additions of edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue and cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the Colts defense looks much improved on paper. If they can generate consistent pressure with four rushers in Gus Bradley’s system, they have a chance to be great this season.

The Colts will struggle to compete for the Super Bowl if all their preseason offensive concerns become problems this fall. But with a stout defense and Taylor in the backfield, the Colts could still win 10 games in the AFC South.