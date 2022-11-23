Former Colts OC Marcus Brady Lands With New Team: Report

Former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady has a new job.

ESPN’s Stephen Holder and Tim McManus reported on November 23 that the Philadelphia Eagles have hired Brady to be a consultant for the rest of the 2022 season.

Specifically, Brady is reportedly working with Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and the rest of the team’s defensive staff, explaining how he would attack the Philadelphia defense.

The Eagles hired Brady just 22 days after the Colts fired the offensive coordinator and only three days after beating the Colts, 17-16. Brady spent parts of two seasons on Indianapolis’ staff as their OC from 2021-22.

Brady’s Previous Relationship With Nick Sirianni

Brady joined the Indianapolis staff as assistant quarterbacks coach before Frank Reich’s first season in 2018. Brady steadily rose the ranks, becoming quarterbacks coach in 2019 and then offensive coordinator in 2021.

His first opportunity as a coordinator in the NFL arose with the Colts because Nick Sirianni left that role to become head coach of the Eagles after 2020. Brady will now work for Sirianni again.

Brady became a coach at just 30 years old in 2009, as he began his coaching career in the Canadian Football League. He served as an offensive coordinator in the CFL for six years from 2012-17.

His first NFL job was with the Colts in 2018, where he served Sirianni (who was Colts OC) for three seasons.

Indianapolis was ranked ninth in points scored and 16th in yards during Brady’s first year as offensive coordinator in 2021. But for a plethora of reasons, the offense has struggled this season.

Under Brady’s tutelage, the Colts offense were 31st in points and 24th in yards before he was fired.

But it’s important to note that in both seasons, Reich called the offensive plays. Brady’s biggest responsibility was in scheming opening drive scripts and game plans, which is another area the Colts previously excelled at but are struggling with in 2022.

Eagles Hire Brady; is Reich Next?

It’s not surprising to see Sirianni hire a fired Colts coach. He tried to keep his comments minimal, but he ultimately still had a lot to say about Indianapolis’ coaching situation after the Eagles beat the Colts in Week 11.

“I’m emotional because I love Frank Reich,” Sirianni said. “He’s one of the best d*** football coaches I’ve ever been around. I was hoping he and I would be able to coach against each other in this game.

“He’s one of my biggest mentors. I’ve got my Dad, I’ve got Larry Kehres, and I’ve got Frank Reich.”

Sirianni, who was caught on video yelling, “That s*** was for Frank Reich” towards the crowd after the Eagles stopped the Colts to secure the win, continued:

“You guys can probably imagine what I really think [on Reich being fired] … It was sweet to come here, especially with what happened in this organization the last couple weeks, and get a win.”

Nick Sirianni takes jab at Colts for firing Frank Reich “I love Frank Reich. He’s one of the best damn football coaches I’ve ever been around.. you don’t want to know what I think, if he should be here or not, you guys can probably imagine what I really think” pic.twitter.com/kfrUDASCyH — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) November 20, 2022

Based on those comments, it’s actually a little surprising the Eagles didn’t hire Reich rather than Brady. But Reich joining Sirianni’s staff is not out of the question going forward.

Sirianni worked under Reich for three years with the then San Diego Chargers from 2013-15 and in Indianapolis from 2018-20.