Marcus Brady Says Matt Ryan Can Make Any Young WR Better

The Indianapolis Colts have one of the more inexperienced group of wide receivers in the NFL. General manager Chris Ballard has yet to add any major upgrades to the position this offseason.

That could change with the 2022 NFL Draft. However, maybe the offseason move that improves the Colts receivers the most won’t be an upgrade at all, but rather, trading for veteran quarterback Matt Ryan.

Speaking to the media on April 27, Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady raved about the impact Ryan has already had on the Colts and their young receivers.

“The thing about Matt, he can make anybody better.”

Brady: “The thing about Matt, he can make anybody better.” — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) April 27, 2022

Matt Ryan an Extra Coach at Practice

It would be easy to get caught up in Brady calling Ryan “perfect” for the Colts offense. In front of the media on April 27, Brady complimented the veteran quarterback for how quickly he wants to get the ball out of his hands.

But the most noteworthy thing Brady said about the Colts new quarterback is how much of a coach he is on the field.

As the Indianapolis offensive coordinator noted, coaches can’t go out on the field with players during practice yet, so Ryan’s ability to tutor the inexperienced young Colts wideouts is extremely important right now.

“He’s able to be out there and coach those guys up,” he said. “We’re putting a lot of trust in the guys we have. They just need to get the reps.”

The more reps the Colts receivers can get this spring and summer, the better. Overall, they haven’t had a whole lot of game reps.

Michael Pittman Jr. is the leader of the Indianapolis receiving core. Pittman posted his first 1,000-yard receiving season last year, but he’s the only wideout on the Colts roster to record more than 400 yards in a single season.

Furthermore, no receiver on the Colts roster is older than 25.

Ryan won NFL MVP and led the Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl during the 2016 season. He accomplished that before any of the Colts receivers, tight ends or running backs were in the league.

Matt Ryan Encouraged by Young Colts Receivers

Veteran quarterbacks can sometimes get frustrated working with inexperienced pass catchers. But there is no indication that will happen with Ryan.

In fact, the progress he and the young wideouts have made through April workouts has left Ryan sounding encouraged.

“Guys are young but attitude and energy and professionalism is really good,” Ryan said when speaking to the media on April 27. “I’ve been impressed with them.”

Ryan added that “there’s definitely a lot of talent” in the wide receiver room with the Colts.

Matt Ryan on WRs: "I think we've got a group here. There's no question about. And to see those guys work, and how they move, there's definitely a lot of talent in this room right now." #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) April 27, 2022

Interestingly, the one Colts playmaker Ryan talked about specifically was running back Nyheim Hines. Ryan said the way Hines “gets in and out of cuts is special” and added that the running back had “great hands” and “good speed.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean Ryan wouldn’t want the Colts to add another receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Ryan adds that he always wants more weapons and of course will welcome a young receiver into the group. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) April 27, 2022

Unless Ballard trades up into the first round, Indianapolis’ first opportunity to add to its wide receiver core will be at No. 42 overall in the second round on Friday, April 29.