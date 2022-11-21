Colts Update Matt Pryor’s Status After Hospitalization

The Indianapolis Colts can add illness to their list of problems along the offensive line this season.

Colts head coach Jeff Saturday confirmed on November 21 that the team sent offensive lineman Matt Pryor, who the team made inactive in Week 11, to the hospital on Sunday. Saturday also said that he is “feeling better” and did not have to spend the night in the hospital.

“Pryor woke up Sunday feeling ill,” Saturday told reporters. “The medical team thought it would be best to send him to the hospital to get evaluated.

“He did that and was there yesterday and then was released and is feeling better.”

#Colts HC Jeff Saturday: “(Matt) Pryor woke up Sunday feeling ill. The medical team thought it would be best to send him to the hospital to get evaluated. He did that and was there yesterday and then was released and is feeling better.” https://t.co/bxQ5LbCdZP — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 21, 2022

Pryor has lost his starting job in the lineup at multiple offensive line positions this season, but he was actually in contention to start at right tackle on November 20 because starting right tackle Branden Smith was dealing with a back injury.

But without Pryor, Smith started in Week 11.

Pryor Dealing With Undisclosed Illness

Saturday and the Colts didn’t elaborate on the illness Pryor was dealing with, but the good news is he is apparently feeling better.

Pryor was not on the injury report during the week, so his hospitalization prior to facing the Philadelphia Eagles was a surprise. It forced the Colts to make him inactive in Week 11.

#colts OL Matt Pryor is in the hospital this morning with an illness I’m told. He will be inactive today vs the #eagles. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 20, 2022

Pryor has struggled mightily this season, but he had a chance to play in Week 11 because of a back injury to Smith. The veteran right tackle practiced on November 16 and 17 but then sat out practice on November 18 and was officially questionable heading into the weekend’s matchup.

The 27-year-old tackle has started 9 games this season — 4 contests at left tackle, 1 game at right tackle and 3 contests at right guard. Unfortunately, he struggled at all three. Pryor has the third-worst Pro Football Focus player grade among all offensive linemen in the NFL who have played at least 50% of the team’s offensive snaps this season.

Pryor left the starting lineup when Saturday became head coach after Week 9.

Saturday ‘Sticking With’ Same Offensive Line Group

The Colts need Pryor back as soon as possible. Although he’s experiencing a rough season, his versatility could still be useful off the bench if Indianapolis has any injuries in the final 7 weeks.

But Saturday told the media on November 21, despite a rough outing from the offensive line against the Eagles, that the starting lineup up front will remain the same. That means, barring injuries to a starter, Pryor will not be considered for a starting job in Week 12 even if he is healthy.

“There’s some things they just have to learn, and you learn by experience,” Saturday said when talking about the struggles of youngsters Bernhard Raimann and Will Fries at left tackle and right guard, respectively. “As rough as that sounds, it happens.”

#Colts HC Jeff Saturday said he’s sticking with the same offensive line and the inevitable growing pains of playing Bernhard Raimann at LT and Will Fries at RG. “There’s some things they just have to learn, and you learn by experience. As rough as that sounds, it happens.” — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 21, 2022

Fries and Raimann combined to commit 5 penalties and allow 2 sacks in the loss against the Eagles in Week 11. It was the fifth time this season Indianapolis yielded at least 4 sacks in a game.

The Colts are on pace to allow 61 sacks this season, which is just shy of the franchise record 62 sacks Indianapolis yielded in 1997.