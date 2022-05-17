Matt Ryan Receives Birthday Wishes & Jokes From Wife on Social Media

There isn’t anything particularly notable about turning 37, especially for NFL quarterbacks. But Sarah Ryan, the wife of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan, attempted to make her husband feel special on his big day anyway.

Sarah wished Matt a happy birthday in an Instagram post on May 17.

“Happy birthday, Matt,” wrote Sarah in her post. “We’re so lucky that you’re the leader of our pack, and we’ve always got your back! (Bet you didn’t realize you married a poet 💅🏻).”

Matt Ryan Celebrating His 37th Birthday

In addition to his wife, the Colts quarterback received plenty of birthday wishes on social media, particularly Twitter. The Indianapolis Colts official Twitter account wished their quarterback a happy birthday.

Colts and Falcons Twitter joined forces to send Ryan happy birthday wishes as well.

Happy Birthday to the Greatest QB in Atlanta Falcons History @M_Ryan02 pic.twitter.com/elniyJQU6y — THEE HEAVY HITTERS – Mad Mike!!! (@MadMikeSports) May 17, 2022

Ryan turned 37 on May 17. He is the third-oldest quarterback projected to start for an NFL team this fall. The only two projected starting signal callers who are older are Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Ironically, it was Sarah who had the best joke about Ryan becoming one of the eldest statesmen behind center in the league.

“If you feel like you’re getting old, just remember that M and J (their sons) think you’re turning 9!👌🏼🥳”

At 36, Ryan posted 3,968 passing yards and 20 touchdowns last season. In 2016, Ryan won the NFL MVP with 4,944 passing yards and 38 touchdowns at age 31.

Sarah Ryan Also Teases Matt About Athleticism

Sarah teasing Matt about his age or something else on social media is actually a pretty regular occurrence.

Days before the quarterback’s birthday, Sarah posted a video of Matt winning a race versus his two twin sons, Marshall and John. But the victory for Matt didn’t come without a rubbing about his speed.

“First race Matt has won in years,” wrote Sarah. “Act like you’ve been there before, am I right!?”

Is it even a family race if you aren’t arguing before/after? First race matt has won in years. Act like you’ve been there before, am I right!? pic.twitter.com/2YxaZ7qG9y — Sarah Ryan (@sryan03) May 15, 2022

After the 2022 NFL Draft, Colts senior writer Stephen Holder of The Athletic tweeted about how the incoming draft class for Indianapolis was filled with extremely athletic players.

“Non-athletes need not apply, apparently,” Holder concluded with his tweet.

Sarah quote tweeted that post with her own conclusion and a picture of Matt running the 40-yard dash at the 2008 NFL Combine.

Ryan has never been very mobile. He rushed for 82 yards last season, averaging 2.1 yards per carry. Ryan posted 104 rushing yards and a 1.9 yards per attempt average as a rookie in 2008.

In his career, Ryan has 1,469 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. The longest run in the first 14 years of his career was a 20-yard scramble in 2010.

But the Colts have running back Jonathan Taylor to do the heavy lifting on the ground. Indianapolis also has a strong offensive line to protect Ryan from having to do too much scrambling.

What the Colts need from Ryan is steady leadership and for him to gel well enough with the team’s young receivers to provide Indianapolis a more consistent vertical passing attack. If he can do that, then the Colts are going to have a lot more opportunities to celebrate this fall with their newly-turned 37-year-old quarterback.