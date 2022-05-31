Frank Reich, Michael Pittman Jr. Rave About Matt Ryan’s Top Trait

Some of the top members of the Indianapolis Colts organization spent the early part of the offseason praising quarterback Matt Ryan for his leadership. Now that Ryan is on the field in offseason workouts, Colts coaches and players are raving about one of Ryan’s top physical attributes — his accuracy.

Both head coach Frank Reich and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. implied that Ryan’s accuracy is off the charts while speaking to reporters during OTAs.

“I always knew that he was a great passer, but his accuracy, it’s insane,” Reich said on May 25. “I mean, it’s insane accurate.”

Matt Ryan’s Accuracy Reminiscent of Philip Rivers, Peyton Manning

Indianapolis has seen quite a few accurate quarterbacks play in blue and white over the years. Peyton Manning led the NFL with a 67% completion percentage in 2003. He also posted a 67% completion percentage over a four-year period from 2002-05, in which he was named All Pro three times.

Philip Rivers led the NFL in completion percentage once in 2013 as well. During his lone season with the Colts, Rivers had a 68% completion percentage.

Reich compared Ryan’s accuracy to both Manning and Rivers.

“It just reminds me of the Peyton Mannings of the world, the Philip Rivers of the world, just his accuracy – how smart he is, what a natural leader he is,” said Reich.

Reich never coached Manning, but he faced him three times at the end of his career with the Denver Broncos while he was offensive coordinator for the then San Diego Chargers in 2014-15. Manning led the Broncos to three wins in those contests, averaging 28 points per game.

In addition to coaching Rivers during his final NFL season in Indianapolis, Reich served as Rivers’ offensive coordinator for two years in San Diego.

Ryan led the NFL with a 68.6% completion percentage in 2012. He has posted a completion percentage below 65% just once over the last 10 seasons.

Michael Pittman Jr. Explains the Advantages of Accurate Quarterbacks

Of course, there’s a lot more to accuracy than just completion percentage. NFL wide receivers are so talented that just because a pass is complete doesn’t mean the throw was 100% accurate.

Ball placement is just as important as completion percentage. Pittman spoke about that and raved about Ryan’s ball placement with the media on May 25.

“The ball is just right there, and you just turn and you just catch the ball. I mean, it just makes it easier,” Pittman Jr. said. “Matt can pretty much put it wherever he wants. So you just kind of catch it, turn and then run. He’s going to put it where it needs to be.”

In one season with the Colts, Carson Wentz posted a 62.4% completion percentage. During 2021, that was ranked 25th among eligible quarterbacks. Ryan was ranked 13th with a 67% completion percentage.

But in addition to more completed passes, Ryan’s accuracy will give Indianapolis more opportunities for big gains after the catch.

Last year, the Colts were last in yards after catch in the league. They were one of just five teams in the NFL to average under 100 yards of receiving after the catch per game.