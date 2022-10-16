Colts’ Matt Ryan Sends Clear Message After Clutch Game-Winning TD

The Indianapolis Colts faced third-and-13 at the Jacksonville Jaguars 32-yard line while trailing by a point during the fourth quarter in Week 6. If the Colts had decided to stay conservative, run the ball for a short gain, and then attempt a field goal, they would need about a successful 50-yard field goal try to win.

But Colts head coach Frank Reich and quarterback Matt Ryan had other ideas.

Ryan dropped back to throw on third-and-13 — not to make it an easier field goal but to score a touchdown. Ryan found rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce in single coverage and struck him with a perfect pass as he streaked towards the end zone.

It was Pierce’s first touchdown of his young career. It also gave the Colts a much-needed 34-27 victory.

After the game, Ryan sent a clear message about why the Indianapolis offense was aggressive when the game was on the line.

“You can’t play scared,” said Ryan in his postgame press conference. “And I thought it was a great call, great route and just tried to give him a chance.”

#Colts QB Matt Ryan on his game-winning TD pass to Alec Pierce: "I just trusted Alec. He's so good on those kind of routes. … You can't play scared in those situations, and I thought it was a great call, great route and just tried to give him a chance." — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) October 16, 2022

Ryan Sets Colts Record in Victory

The Colts didn’t play scared the entire afternoon, but they did make some major offensive adjustments with the extra prep time they had after playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 5.

Without Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines, the Colts displayed a game plan with a heavy emphasis on the short passing attack. All three of Indianapolis’ top receivers in Week 6 averaged under 11 yards per catch. Running back Deon Jackson caught 10 passes for 79 yards out of the backfield.

It wasn’t perfect, but the game plan was largely effectively. The Colts allowed a season-low zero sacks, and they scored more than 20 points for the first time since playing the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Day last year.

With the quick passing game plan, Ryan attempted 58 passes, which was his most in a game in almost nine years. Ryan also set the Colts franchise record with 42 completions in a single contest.

Colts Record: Matt Ryan just broke the franchise single-game record with 41 pass completions. Came on the biggest play of the game to MPJ. Indy in field goal range. @WISH_TV — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) October 16, 2022

When the game was on the line, Ryan found his big-play receiver in one-on-one coverage for the winning play.

ESPN’s Stephen Holder reported that Reich gave Pierce an option route on the final offensive play for the Colts. If the Jaguars played him in press coverage, Pierce’s route was supposed to be a go route, which is exactly what happened.

On the winning TD: Frank Reich gave them an option route with Alec Pierce. If he got press coverage, run a go route. If they played off, it was a slant. Jags played press and Pierce got off the jam like a pro. Touchdown. Boom. https://t.co/wAv29CYZG3 — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) October 16, 2022

Pierce told the media after the game that he loves being in that type of situation.

“That’s my favorite part of football — the 1 on 1 matchup,” said the rookie.

Alec Pierce: “That’s my favorite part of football — the 1 on 1 matchup.” pic.twitter.com/iEIVyj9TmL — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) October 16, 2022

Pierce’s First Touchdown Could be Turning Point

The rookie’s first touchdown of his career was obviously a pivotal play in Week 6. It could prove to be that for the entire 2022 season for the Colts.

Coming into Week 6, Indianapolis was already winless in three AFC South matchups. But beating Jacksonville improved the Colts to 3-2-1 and dropped the Jaguars to 2-4. The Colts now have some breathing room for second place in the division.

Up next will be the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, who the Colts are in a virtual tie with for first place after the Week 5 victory. The Titans had a bye in Week 6 and will enter October 23 with a 3-2 mark.

Pierce is becoming the deep-threat the team hoped he would be when they drafted him in the second round in the 2022 NFL draft. Over the last four games, Pierce is averaging more than 15.0 yards per catch. In two of those contests, he posted 80 receiving yards and now he has his first NFL touchdown.

Alec Pierce is so much further ahead than I thought he’d be at this point in his career. He looks like a legit WR2 for this team already. — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) October 16, 2022

Parris Campbell joined Pierce with a solid performance in Week 6. Campbell broke out with season highs of 7 catches and 57 yards. He also scored a touchdown to get the Colts on the board in the second quarter.

Michael Pittman Jr. wasn’t too shabby either. He led Indianapolis with 13 receptions and 134 receiving yards.

If the Colts continue their aggressive mentality of not playing scared, all three of the team’s top wideouts could continue to thrive.