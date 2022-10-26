Matt Ryan Delivers Strong Message to New Colts QB Sam Ehlinger

Quarterback Matt Ryan has the reputation as one of the most professional quarterbacks in recent NFL history. He is adding to that reputation as the Indianapolis Colts transition to Sam Ehlinger behind center.

Despite the Colts announcing their plans to bench Ryan the rest of the season in favor of a sixth-round signal caller that’s never played previously, Ryan has remained very positive and said all the right things in front of the media.

He’s even gone above and beyond. Ehlinger told the media on October 26 that after head coach Frank Reich told them about the quarterback change, Ryan delivered a strong message to Ehlinger.

“I’ve got your back, no matter what happens.”

Ehlinger Praises Working With Ryan, Nick Foles

It’s comments like that that make it very unsurprising that Ehlinger has only positive things to say about working with Ryan.

In an era where star quarterbacks often reportedly feel threatened by younger signal callers behind them on the depth chart and/or refuse to mentor their potential replacements, Ryan has reportedly been nothing but a class act to Ehlinger.

That’s allowed Ehlinger to prepare for his big moment, which comes when he makes his first NFL start on October 30 against the Washington Commanders.

“Regardless of when the opportunity was gonna come, I was gonna be ready, and that’s alleviated a lot of the stress,” Ehlinger said. “I mean, I can’t imagine if I weren’t preparing the way that I was, and it’s like, ‘Hey, you’re up.'”

Ryan has not only assisted Ehlinger in his preparation for his first real opportunity, but his message this week makes it clear that he will be there for him through the highs and lows that will inevitably come during his first few weeks as an NFL starting quarterback.