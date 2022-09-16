Reggie Wayne Hypes Unexpected Colts WR as Potential ‘Sequel’ of Calvin Johnson

Michael Pittman Jr. is developing into one of the best wide receivers in the AFC. But the Indianapolis Colts are still waiting for a secondary receiving option to develop in the offense.

How would Colts fans feel about Calvin Johnson being one of the team’s complimentary weapons?

No, the 3-time first-team All-Pro and 6-time Pro Bowl wideout is not coming out of retirement. But Colts wide receiver coach Reggie Wayne says 25-year-old receiver Mike Strachan has the potential to be like Johnson during his prime.

“If he continues to work hard like he’s been doing, I see a baby Megatron,” Wayne told Colts insider Joel A. Erickson of Strachan. “And I’ve watched a lot of Megatron film. He’s one of my favorites. I see what he could be. He may not be Megatron himself, but he could be the sequel.”

In Week 1 versus the Houston Texans, Strachan posted 2 catches for 36 yards. He received only 2 targets, but considering Strachan played just 11 snaps, it was an efficient season debut for the 25-year-old.

High Praise for Strachan

Comparing Strachan to Johnson is very high praise. Despite just 2 catches, Strachan doubled his career total of receptions. He also had 2 catches in Week 1 last year.

After that, he only received 1 target the rest of 2021.

In 7 career games, Strachan has played 73 offensive snaps. Johnson had 18 receptions, 320 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns in his first 7 NFL games.

Johnson was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. The Colts drafted Strachan in the seventh round in 2021.

But the Colts really like what they see out of Strachan. His highlight in Week 1 was a 16-yard reception to jump start an Indianapolis drive on second-and-10. At the time, the team was trailing by 7 with under 5 minutes remaining in regulation.

“I think that’s a big step for his maturation, making those kind of plays,” Ryan told Erickson.

Johnson posted seven 1,000-yard campaigns and four seasons with double-digit touchdowns. He made All-Pro each year from 2011-13 and broke the single-season receiving yards record with 1,964 yards in 2012.

If Strachan even scratches the surface of where Johnson was in his career, the Colts will have quite the 1-2 punch at receiver.

Colts Need More From Young Receivers

The sooner Strachan can be “Megatron’s sequel,” the better.

More than one-third of Indianapolis’ passing yards in Week 1 went to Pittman, who is questionable for Week 2’s matchup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even if Pittman plays, the Colts need more options for Ryan in the passing game.

More than likely, Pittman is not going to be 100%. It would go a long way if a receiver such as Strachan took some of the pressure off him in Week 2.

It took a bit of time for Johnson to become a go-to NFL receiver. He posted 756 receiving yards with 4 touchdowns as a rookie in 2007. Johnson recorded his first 1,000-yard season during 2008 and then finally made the Pro Bowl in 2010.

The Colts don’t necessarily need Strachan to become a Pro Bowler this fall. It would be a huge help if he can simply become a complimentary piece in the Indianapolis passing attack.

But the Colts would also take a “Megatron sequel.”