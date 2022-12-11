Colts Implored to ‘Take a Short-Term Swing’ at Fan-Favorite QB

The Indianapolis Colts have tried nothing but veteran quarterbacks behind center to fill the void left from Andrew Luck’s retirement in 2019.

With that strategy leading to a subpar season from quarterback Matt Ryan, who the Colts acquired for a third-round pick during last offseason, and the firing of head coach Frank Reich, many analysts and writers are now calling for Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard to finally select a quarterback on Day 1 of the NFL draft next year.

But don’t count Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon among those analysts and writers. Kenyon projected on December 10 that the Colts could sign veteran signal caller Mike White this offseason.

“The Colts take a short-term swing—yes, another—with Mike White in addition to drafting a mid-round quarterback to compete with Sam Ehlinger,” wrote Kenyon.

The Bleacher Report writer did not mention who that “mid-round quarterback” could be. But in Kenyon’s proposed scenario, he wrote the Colts would cut veteran Matt Ryan.

Colts Cut Matt Ryan, Sign White in Proposed 2023 Scenario

Whomever is quarterback in Indianapolis next season, the Colts will need to protect him much better. Ryan has been undersiege for much of 2022, taking 35 sacks.

However, Ryan appears to have run out of magic too. He’s recorded 5 fourth-quarter comebacks this season, which ties a career high, but Ryan has averaged under 6.7 yards per attempt in each of his last three games, all of which were losses for the Colts.

He’s also thrown 4 interceptions in the last two games. Ryan came into Week 14 leading the NFL with 13 picks and 14 fumbles.

Set to turn 38 in May 2023, Ryan appears past his prime. The Colts could cut him to save about $17 million of salary cap space next year.

At this point, it would be surprising if Indianapolis doesn’t choose that move. But that would mean the Colts going into next season with yet another different starting quarterback.

Indianapolis hasn’t started the same signal caller in back-to-back Week 1’s since 2015-16.

How White Fits with Colts

If the Colts cut Ryan, that would leave Ehlinger as the only signal caller on the roster who has taken snaps in Indianapolis. Ehlinger showed promise during the preseason. But in his last regular season start, he completed 52% of his passes, averaging 3.6 yards per attempt, and threw an interception.

Bringing in White would give the Colts another veteran to compete with Ehlinger and, presumably, a mid-round rookie.

White, though, doesn’t have a whole lot of experience. He is 2-4 in his career, including the loss he and the New York Jets suffered on December 11.

Coming into Week 14, White had 8 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 6 career games. He posted a 65.0% completion percentage and averaged 7.5 yards per attempt in his first 141 career passes.

The Dallas Cowboys originally drafted White in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He didn’t appear in an NFL game until 2021.

Even though White has grown into a fan favorite in New York, Sports Illustrated’s Jake Arthur did not agree that he was right fit for Indianapolis next season.

“Behind the widely-regarded top two NFL Draft quarterback prospects, Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud, are Will Levis and Anthony Richardson, either of whom the Colts should be able to select,” Arthur wrote. “The Colts will probably even be high enough in the order to make a move up the board for Stroud if they want to.

“Settling for White and a mid-round rookie to mix in with Ehlinger wouldn’t even be the gamble that Rivers, Ryan, or Carson Wentz would; it would feel like they were rolling over.”