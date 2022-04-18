NFL Draft History: Peyton Manning Goes No. 1 to Indianapolis Colts

Peyton Manning wore No. 18 for 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Ironically, he was also drafted on April 18.

This year, April 18 represents the 24th anniversary of the Colts drafting arguably the greatest player in franchise history. Indianapolis selected Manning first overall in the 1998 NFL Draft.

While Manning didn’t play his entire career with the Colts, finishing with the Denver Broncos, he won four MVP awards with the franchise. He also led the Colts to two Super Bowl appearances, including the franchise’s only championship since moving to Indianapolis.

ALL the latest Colts news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Colts newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Colts!

Peyton Manning Almost Didn’t Go First Overall

Looking back 24 years later, it’s easy to say Manning was a no brainer at first overall. But at the time, that wasn’t really the case.

Scouts and draft experts were split in 1998 between whether Manning or fellow quarterback Ryan Leaf should go first overall.

“Truth is, when Colts general manager Bill Polian consulted with his coaches and scouting staff, the feedback was 50-50,” editor Phillip B. Wilson of Sports Illustrated wrote in 2020. “Some were convinced Leaf had the stronger arm and greater upside. And other teams thought so, too.”

The Indianapolis organization was split too. Wilson reports the Colts scouts liked Leaf while general manager Bill Polian, head coach Jim Mora, offensive coordinator Tom Moore and quarterbacks coach Bruce Arians favored Manning.

Fortunately for the Colts, they made the right choice with Manning.

With Manning behind center, the Colts won at least 10 games in 11 seasons from 1998-2010. Incredibly, the team won 12 or more contests in eight of those campaigns.

Meanwhile, Leaf was out of the NFL before he turned 26. With the then San Diego Chargers, who drafted Leaf at No. 2 right after the Colts selected Manning, Leaf posted a 4-14 record with 13 touchdowns and 33 interceptions in two seasons.

In his final NFL season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2001, Leaf went 0-3. He retired with a 4-17 record and 14 touchdowns versus 36 interceptions. Leaf averaged just 5.6 yards per pass in 25 appearances.

Peyton Manning Changed Sports in Indianapolis

The Colts have featured lots of Hall of Fame caliber players throughout their history, including arguably the greatest quarterback of all time — Johnny Unitas.

But many of those players were with the organization before it moved to Indianapolis in 1984.

In the Colts’ first 14 seasons in Indianapolis before Manning arrived, the team’s best record was 9-7.

After finally posting a double-digit win season in 1999, the Colts went 138-54 over an 11-year period.

Amazingly, the Colts went from peaking at nine wins to averaging 12.5 wins per season for an entire decade because, in large part, of Manning.

The Hall of Fame quarterback led the Colts to the Super Bowl during the 2006 season. That championship remains the only professional one in Indianapolis history.

Beating the Chicago Bears 29-17 in the 2007 Super Bowl, Manning won the game’s MVP.

Manning also earned at least a share of the league MVP award with the Colts in 2003, 2004, 2008 and 2009. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the only player in NFL history to win four MVP awards with the same team.

Unfortunately, a neck injury cut Manning’s career in Indianapolis short. When he missed the entire 2011 season, the Colts finished 2-14 to earn the No. 1 pick in 2012. Indianapolis then drafted quarterback Andrew Luck to replace Manning.