Colts Ranked Best in AFC South on Latest NFL Offense Power Rankings

With NFL teams ready to integrate the 2022 rookie class into their locker rooms, how each roster will look this fall has become clearer.

That clearer picture for the Indianapolis Colts is looking very positive.

At least that’s what NFL writer Kristopher Knox apparently believes in regards to the Indianapolis offense. On his latest NFL offensive power rankings, he ranked the Colts offense No. 12 overall in the league, including first among AFC South teams.

“Despite getting inconsistent play out of Wentz, the Colts managed to field a top-10 scoring offense last season. This was due in no small part to the efforts of star running back Jonathan Taylor,” Knox wrote. “The 23-year-old led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and scored 20 combined rushing and receiving touchdowns.

“Indy’s offense might be even better this year with Matt Ryan coming in to replace Wentz at quarterback. Despite lacking weapons aside from Kyle Pitts in Atlanta, Ryan finished the 2021 season with 3,968 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.”

Advantages of Matt Ryan Instead of Carson Wentz

There are numerous intangibles the Colts are counting on Ryan supplying this season, including leadership. But maybe the biggest on-the-field advantage Ryan will give the Colts over Wentz is his ability to involve everyone in the passing game.

Last season, Wentz targeted wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. 129 times, which was nearly twice as many as any other Colts pass catcher. Pittman had a breakout season, with 1,082 yards, but in part due to the lack of targets to other receivers, no other player reached 400 receiving yards for the Colts in 2021.

While missing his top wide receiver Calvin Ridley for much of last season, Ryan used rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, young wideout Russell Gage and running back Cordarrelle Patterson very effectively. All three players set career highs in receiving yards during 2021.

Nyheim Hines could be used a lot like Patterson was in the passing game last year for the Atlanta Falcons. Patterson had 52 receptions for 548 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Hines set or tied career highs with Philip Rivers as quarterback in 2020 with 63 catches and 482 receiving yards.

Ryan has been the model of consistency, recording 11 straight seasons with at least 3,900 passing yards and 20 touchdowns.

Wentz’s final 2021 statistics looked fine, but his play was very inconsistent. He led the Colts to an 0-3 start to the season and then registered a passer rating above 100 in five of the next six games.

In the final two weeks of the season, Wentz posted under 200 passing yards with a completion percentage below 60%. Both games ended in losses as the Colts missed the playoffs.

Question Marks on Colts Offense

No offense is going to lack concerns still a few months away from the season. Knox’s biggest questions for the Colts offense are expectedly at left tackle and wide receiver.

Before the NFL Draft, Colts general manager Chris Ballard likely agreed. That would explain why the organization spent two of the team’s first three draft picks on a wide receiver and offensive tackle.

But Knox still has his questions at those two spots for the Colts.

“They don’t have a defined answer at left tackle. Longtime starter Anthony Castonzo retired last offseason and 2021 starter Eric Fisher remains unsigned,” Knox wrote. “Matt Pryor is currently in line for the job, but he has only 15 career starts on his resume.

“The Colts also have a lackluster receiving corps. Michael Pittman Jr. has shown himself to be a reliable target, but Parris Campbell, Keke Coutee and rookie second-round pick Alec Pierce are far less proven. Indy also lacks a premier receiving tight end, with Mo Alie-Cox being the top veteran option.

“Third-round pick Jelani Woods is in the mix at tight end, but like Pierce, he’s untested.”

Despite those concerns, in his post-draft power rankings, Knox ranked the Colts the top offense in the AFC South. The Tennessee Titans were next in the division at No. 17. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans offenses were ranked No. 24 and 32, respectively.