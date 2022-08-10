New NFL Power Rankings Rate Colts Best in AFC South

No game of consequence has been played and only one preseason game has occurred since NFL writer Dan Hanzus of NFL.com released his last NFL Power Rankings on May 2. So unsurprisingly, there wasn’t a lot of movement on his new power rankings list.

The Indianapolis Colts were one of 13 teams that stayed in the exact same spot on Hanzus’ new NFL Power Rankings on August 9. For the Colts that was at No. 12 overall and on top of the AFC South.

“The honeymoon continues for Matt Ryan and the Colts, who are talking like a team that sincerely believes the 2016 NFL MVP is primed for a turn-back-the-clock season,” Hanzus wrote. “(Getting out of the Carson Wentz business has surely played a role in the positive vibes in Indianapolis, as well.)”

The Tennessee Titans didn’t move on Hanzus’ power rankings either, staying at No. 16. The Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars moved up a few spots but remained close to the bottom of the barrel at No. 29 and 30, respectively.

Ryan’s ‘Help’ on Offense

Hanzus sounds more optimistic than a lot of analysts, who have inferred this summer that Ryan is past his prime.

Ryan failed to throw for more than 20 touchdowns for the first time since 2017 last year. He also snapped his 10-year streak of eclipsing more than 4,000 passing yards, so there’s seemingly reason to doubt Ryan. The Colts are counting on their running game and passing weapons being superior to what the Atlanta Falcons had last year to help Ryan.

As much as Hanzus likes Ryan with the Colts, even he admitted the veteran quarterback needs assistance.

“Of course, Ryan will need some teammates to step up to help lift his game,” Hanzus wrote. “Michael Pittman Jr., who eclipsed 1,000 yards last season, profiles as a candidate to make an even bigger leap in 2022. Parris Campbell is another intriguing piece of the attack who has earned rave reviews from beat reporters during camp.

“If Campbell can stay on the field (durability has been an issue), he profiles as a compelling piece of the Indy attack.”

Campbell missed practice on August 8 because of a hamstring concern, but before that, he had been looking impressive during training camp.

Rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce could play a role in how good Ryan’s stat line looks this season too. Pierce and Campbell, with Pittman, were listed as starters on Indianapolis’ first unofficial depth chart on August 9.

Indianapolis’ Easy 2022 Schedule?

Judging how difficult an NFL team’s schedule is in August can be tricky. For one, injuries happen, and that can completely change the complexion of a game or even season. It’s also hard to determine what might be a “trap game,” and sometimes, teams are much better than their preseason projection — for example, the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals.

Still, it’s interesting to note that, based on Hanzus’ latest power rankings, the Colts only face four teams rated in the Top 11. Coincidentally, all four of those teams are from the AFC West.

Indianapolis doesn’t play any of the NFC teams ranked in Hanzus’ Top 10 and avoid facing three AFC teams also in the Top 10 (the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens).

A bunch of Indianapolis’ 2022 opponents reside in the middle of Hanzus’ latest NFL Power Rankings. Hanzus ranked the Titans, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings, and Pittsburgh Steelers all between Nos. 14-21.

So while only four of Indianapolis’ games are against Top 11 teams (based on Hanzus’ rankings), 11 of its 17 games are against teams Hanzus considers to be outside the bottom third of the league.

In addition to playing the Texans and Jaguars twice, the Colts have matchups with the Washington Commanders and New York Giants. Hanzus ranked all four of those teams in his Bottom 7.