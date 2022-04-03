Colts Rise into Top 10 on USA Today Post-Free Agency NFL Power Rankings

The Indianapolis Colts could still add another piece in free agency. But a majority of the major moves in 2022 NFL free agency are complete, and NFL analysts have begun dissecting how front offices improved their teams in March.

According to NFL reporter Nate Davis of USA Today, the Indianapolis Colts were one of the team’s that improved the most during NFL free agency.

In his post-free agency NFL power rankings, Davis ranked the Colts at No. 8, moving the team up from No. 21 on his post-Super Bowl power rankings.

“They could once again reside on the playoff bubble,” Davis wrote. “They could also run away and hide with the AFC South crown given the stability Matt Ryan should finally provide under center. He’s definitely not losing to the Jags with money on the table in Week 18.”

The 13-position improvement for the Colts was the second-highest rise for any team. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers improved the most according to Davis, jumping from No. 20 to fourth.

Colts Adding Quarterback Matt Ryan

The five teams that made the biggest leaps on Davis’ power rankings after free agency were the Colts, Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns. Four of those five teams added quarterbacks (Davis wrote Tampa Bay’s post-Super Bowl ranking was based on Tom Brady retiring) this offseason.

On the flip side, seven teams fell at least five spots on Davis’ post-free agency power rankings. They were the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.

Three of those teams will have a new starting quarterback this season, and at least three others on the list have longterm questions behind center.

Clearly, quarterback played a major role with Davis’ rankings.

The Colts upgraded at quarterback, trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders and then acquiring Matt Ryan from Atlanta. Ryan won NFL MVP during the 2016 season and has recorded ten 4,000-yard passing seasons in his career.

Last year, Ryan threw for 3,968 yards and 20 touchdowns while averaging 7.1 yards per pass with 12 interceptions. Wentz posted 3,563 passing yards and 27 touchdowns with seven interceptions but averaged 6.9 yards per attempt in 2021.

Colts Mostly Quiet in Free Agency

Another indication that quarterback played a major role in Davis’ rankings is the fact Indianapolis has signed just one free agent this year yet climbed 13 spots on the USA Today NFL power rankings.

The Colts signed cornerback Brandon Facyson to a one-year deal worth $3.84 million. They re-signed tight end Mo Alie-Cox, offensive tackle Matt Pryor and linebacker Zaire Franklin.

Also in free agency, the Colts have lost six players, including wide receiver Zach Pascal and two key offensive linemen. Another starting offensive lineman, Eric Fisher, remains a free agent.

In addition to trading for Ryan, the Colts acquired defensive end Yannick Ngakoue from the Las Vegas Raiders for Rock Ya-Sin. That deal should improve Indianapolis’ pass rush, but it also turned Facyson into a replacement for the secondary rather than an addition to it.

Still, addressing two of the most important spots on the field — quarterback and pass rush — was enough for the Colts to have the second-best 2022 offseason through March 22 according to the Pro Football Focus improvement index.

Colts could still add another playmaker, but if they don’t, they have at least addressed quarterback and the pass rush.