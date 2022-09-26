Proposed Trade Sends Colts Disgruntled Former Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

The Indianapolis Colts captured their first win of the 2022 season with a 20-17 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. But that doesn’t mean all of their offensive problems are solved.

Indianapolis could still use better protection for quarterback Matt Ryan. For that, the Colts will be counting upon their offensive line, which is the most expensive offensive line in the NFL this season, to continue to gel and improve as the season goes.

The Colts could also use another reliable pass catcher. For that, the Colts will have to look outside the organization.

One possibility could be New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on September 26 that a trade “is a possibility” for Golladay and the Giants. That confirmed what NFL senior reporter Jeremy Fowler of ESPN wrote on September 21.

“The Kelly Golladay situation in New York is far from over,” Fowler wrote. “When a receiver with a $21.15 million cap hit plays two snaps on Sunday, there’s no coming back from that.

He continued:

“As an accomplished wide receiver with red zone scoring potential, [Golladay] could have some trade value if the Giants agree to cover most of his salary.”

How Golladay Would Fit With the Colts

There’s a lot less concern about the Indianapolis pass catchers after Week 3 than Week 2. Michael Pittman Jr. again led the team in targets, receptions and yards (8 catches for 72 yards on 9 targets), but rookie receiver Alec Pierce and tight end Jelani Woods emerged as key contributors in the victory against the Chiefs.

Pierce caught 3 passes for 61 yards. He had the longest reception of the day for the Colts (30 yards) and made a key catch on the game-winning drive. Woods only had 2 catches for 13 yards but both were touchdowns.

Counting on rookies every week, though, can be risky in the NFL. Plus, the Colts are still only a Pittman injury away from possibility returning to the inept offense that suffered a shutout loss against Jacksonville in Week 2.

Acquiring Golladay would give the Colts another veteran pass catcher to pair with Pittman.

Golladay recorded two 1,000-yard seasons with the Detroit Lions in 2018 and 2019. During the 2019 season, he averaged 18.3 yards per catch with 1,190 receiving yards and a league-leading 11 receiving touchdowns.

At the very least, Golladay could provide depth to a position where Indianapolis is still thin despite rookies playing better. Rapoport speculated that teams interested in the Giants veteran receiver may be able to acquire him for a late-round draft pick.

How Colts Could Fit Golladay Under Salary Cap

Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard shouldn’t have a problem giving up a Day 3 draft choice for Golladay. The bigger issue will be the salary cap.

The Giants signed Golladay to a 4-year, $72 million contract during the 2021 offseason. He has a $21.15 million cap hit this season and will possess a cap hit north of $21 million again in 2023 and 2024.

In order for Golladay to be traded to the Colts, or any team for that matter, the Giants are going to have to agree to keep a good portion of the money remaining on his contract against their salary cap.

“Simply, the Giants would eat much of the salary, allowing another team to trade for an effectively low-cost Golladay,” wrote Rapoport.

Spotrac reported the Colts have about $7.9 million remaining in salary cap space this season. Spotrac also estimated the Colts are roughly $22.3 million under the salary cap for the 2023 season, but Indianapolis has several free agents it may want to re-sign.

Golladay is a potential trade candidate this season because he played only 2 snaps for the Giants against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2. He made 2 catches for 22 yards while playing 46 snaps in the season opener against the Tennessee Titans.

The 29-year-old was not pleased receiving just 2 snaps in Week 2, and he didn’t shy away from voicing his displeasure.

“I really didn’t have a choice, like I said I don’t agree with it [taking a reduced role],” Golladay told reporters on September 21. “I should be playing regardless.”

Kenny Golladay on his lack of playing time: "I should be playing regardless" pic.twitter.com/5xlEHnmLFd — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 21, 2022

Golladay posted 37 catches for 521 yards with no touchdowns during 14 games in his first season with the Giants last year.