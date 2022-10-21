3 Wide Receivers Colts Could Target at NFL Trade Deadline

Things have improved at wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts. Rookie Alec Pierce appears to be emerging as a legit No. 2 wide receiver, and Parris Campbell experienced a breakout game in Week 6. The Colts also have a plethora of pass-catching tight ends that quarterback Matt Ryan has involved early this season.

But the Colts remain a team that could add to wide receiver before the trade deadline. Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard isn’t like to break the bank for any player before the deadline, but at the right price, the Colts could look to acquire another wideout.

NFL writers have connected the Colts to several different receivers over the last few months. Here are three wideouts that more recently have surfaced in trade rumors that Indianapolis could be interested in acquiring.

DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Carolina Panthers wouldn’t have a fire sale after firing head coach Matt Rhule. Maybe a “closeout” sale is a more appropriate term, but the fact remains Carolina is aiming to acquire draft picks for its best talent before next spring.

The Panthers have already traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson and running back Christian McCaffrey. The expectation is Moore may be next.

#Panthers WR DJ Moore is expected to be traded before the deadline, per @NBCSports #KeepPounding Looks like a full rebuild on offense in Carolina. — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) October 21, 2022

Moore posted three straight 1,000-yard seasons for the Panthers from 2019-21 despite Carolina starting six different quarterbacks. In 2020, he averaged 18.1 yards per catch, and last year, Moore recorded a career-high 93 receptions.

He has registered 20 catches, 204 yards and a touchdown in 2022.

However, Moore’s contract could prevent the Colts from being interested. He possesses a base salary of $1.04 this year, but his three-year extension begins next season. Moore is set to count as a $25.04 million cap hit in 2023 according to Spotrac.

Elijah Moore, New York Jets

In addition to the cap hit, there are conflicting reports the Panthers want to depart with their 3-time 1,000-yard receiver. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the Panthers view Moore as a “foundational piece” that they are unlikely to trade.

The Panthers consider WR D.J. Moore a “foundational piece” and are unlikely to trade him despite multiple trade calls, per @JFowlerESPN pic.twitter.com/SSwXySdt3s — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 21, 2022

That could cause the Colts to turn a more appealing trade situation such as Elijah Moore and the Jets. Rapoport reported on October 20 that the Jets’ Moore is “frustrated with his role and usage,” and demanded a trade.

Sources: #Jets WR Elijah Moore, frustrated with his role and usage, has asked for a trade. The team has no plans at all to trade him. The former second rounder was targeted once in the win over the #Packers, but the play was negated by a penalty. pic.twitter.com/JJvSbnxXZ1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 20, 2022

On October 21, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said the team will not trade Moore. But Saleh also added that he will not play in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos.

#Jets coach Robert Saleh says WR Elijah Moore won’t play Sunday. Says trade request is “part of what we deal with every day.” They will not trade him. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 21, 2022

This will be a situation worth following the next couple weeks. If Moore continues to be a headache for the 4-2 Jets, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the team change their mind on a trade.

Moore had 43 receptions, 538 yards and 5 touchdowns as a rookie last season. He received 21 targets in the first three games of the season, but over the last three weeks, Moore has had only 8 targets.

Only in his second season, Moore has two years remaining on his rookie contract.

Marquez Callaway, New Orleans Saints

Callaway isn’t receiving the same social media hype as the Moores, but Fowler called Callaway “another receiver to watch” in the trade market.

The emergence of rookie wideout Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed could make Callaway expendable in New Orleans. Callaway has received 13 targets over the last two games, but he would be the odd man out if veterans Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry are able to return from injuries at any point soon.

Spotrac reports Callaway counts as about a $900,000 cap hit this year. That’s very affordable, and he’s a restricted free agent after the season. That makes him a rental player, but likely a cheap one.

The Colts may find the fact he’s not owed money beyond this year appealing. The fact he’s flying under the radar likely means Indianapolis can acquire him for a more affordable draft pick too.

But adding Callaway would bring more depth to the Indianapolis receiving core as the team makes a push towards the playoffs in 2022. Last year, Callaway posted 46 receptions, 698 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns.