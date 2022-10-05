Colts Implored to Trade for Veteran Wide Receivers

The wide receivers currently on the Indianapolis Colts roster are steadily improving. But that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from turning, and the rumors are the Colts should still be interested in acquiring a veteran wide receiver.

In his latest NFL trading block column, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox included 3 wide receivers who should be available for a trade entering Week 5. Those 3 receivers were Nelson Agholor of the New England Patriots, Denzel Mims of the New York Jets and Kenny Golladay of the New York Giants.

Knox identified the Colts as an ideal fit for all 3 of those wideouts.

How Agholor Fits With the Colts

Agholor possesses the reputation of a disappointing former first-round pick. While that’s mostly true, as he’s never reached 1,000 receiving yards in a season, Agholor has also been a steady contributor for many offenses. He recorded 2 700-yard campaigns with the Philadelphia Eagles and posted a career-high 896 receiving yards with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020.

With the Patriots this season, Agholor has 14 catches, 225 receiving yards and a touchdown.

“If the 1-3 New England Patriots believe they can get back into the playoff mix, they may not be interested in moving wide receiver Nelson Agholor,” Knox wrote. “Though not the most consistent receiving option, he has played a large role in recent weeks.”

Agholor caught 6 passes, including a 44-yard touchdown in the Patriots’ lone victory during Week 2. He has just 5 receptions over the last 2 games combined, but Agholor has continued to record big chunk plays in the Patriots offense despite quarterback changes.

The 29-year-old would help the Colts stretch the field more, which could result in fewer defenders stacking the box against Jonathan Taylor and the ground game.

“The Indianapolis Colts continue to top our list of receiver-needy teams,” Knox wrote. “Michael Pittman Jr. is the only Colt who has logged more than 200 receiving yards through four games.

“Agholor’s deep-threat ability could add a much-needed element to the passing attack.”

Agholor has 323 receptions, 4,109 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns in his 8-year career.

How Mims Would Fit in Indianapolis

Mims has a similar profile to Agholor but is 5 years younger. The Jets selected Mims during the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Despite high expectations, Mims only had 67 targets in his first 2 seasons and hasn’t played yet in 2022.

Knox called the Jets trading Mims, “inevitable” since the team has made little effort to create playing time for the 24-year-old wideout. Jets insider Connor Hughes of SNY reported the team accepted trade offers for Mims during the preseason but that Mims wasn’t traded because the Jets’ asking price of a fourth-round pick was too high.

If that price drops, the Colts could add Mims for a mid-to-late Day 3 selection.

“The receiver-needy Colts should be looking for any way they can boost their receiving corps before they fall completely out of the AFC South mix,” wrote Knox.

Mims could stretch the field similar to the way Agholor can. But while Agholor would be a rental player since his contract expires at the end of the season, Mims’ rookie deal doesn’t end until after 2023.

Mims has registered 31 receptions for 490 receiving yards in 20 career NFL games.

Golladay Should Be Indianapolis’ Top Trade Choice?

Similar to Mims, Golladay has fallen out of favor in New York. The Giants signed Golladay from the Detroit Lions before the 2021 season. Last year, he posted 37 receptions and 521 yards, but that was far from his Pro Bowl production in Detroit 2 years prior.

This season under new Giants coach Brian Daboll, Golladay has seen his playing time greatly diminished. He’s averaged under 18 snaps per game over the last 3 weeks.

“While he did start in Week 4, he was targeted only once and played just 42 percent of the offensive snaps,” wrote Knox.

“If a team is interested in Golladay, it can have him. Rapoport reported last week that New York is willing to pay a chunk of the $31.4 million in dead money remaining on Golladay’s deal to unload him.”

Spotrac reported the Colts have roughly $7.6 million in salary cap space remaining for this season. Indianapolis could easily fit Mims under the cap and should probably be able to afford Agholor with that available space. If the Giants are keeping a lot of Golladay’s money against their cap, then he should be an option with the Colts’ available funds as well.

Golladay is signed through the 2024 season.