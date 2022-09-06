Colts S Nick Cross Earns High Praise from Frank Reich

The Indianapolis Colts clearly believed in safety Nick Cross the moment they drafted him.

General manager Chris Ballard traded the team’s fourth-round selection this year and a 2023 third-round pick for the opportunity to move up 83 spots to draft Cross at No. 96 overall in the third round. The selection of Cross was presumably a proactive move to replace safety Khari Willis, who was set to enter the 2022 season in the final year of his rookie contract.

But then Willis suddenly retired on June 15, pushing Indianapolis’ need for a safety up a year. Cross, who doesn’t turn 21 until the day before the team’s season opener (September 10), has been more than ready for the challenge.

In fact, Colts head coach Frank Reich was about as complimentary as a coach can be with very few words when he spoke to the media about Cross on September 5.

“This guy, he’s not your typical 21-year-old,” said Reich.

Cross is set to start at strong safety this season. Julian Blackmon is poised to return to free safety next to Cross.

With Cross and Blackmon, the Colts will have one of the youngest safety tandems in the league this fall. At 24 years old, Blackmon is entering his third season.

Cross ‘Incredibly Mature’

Reich actually did continue to say more positive things about Cross in front of the media on September 5. The coach pointed to the soon-to-be 21-year-old’s maturity and habits as reasons why he was able to earn a starting spot during training camp.

“I mean, this guy is incredibly mature in a lot of ways, and I don’t get that from just talking to him because he’s kind of a quiet guy, but you watch his habits,” Reich said. “His habits – like if you walk around this building for a week and just monitored every person, you would say he’s different.

“He’s very disciplined. He’s a very disciplined person. So, I think he’s positioned himself well to play early.”

It’s a good thing the Colts drafted Cross and that he has those traits because Indianapolis found themselves needing a safety early in training camp. Not only did Willis surprisingly retire, but free-agent signee Rodney McLeod underwent offseason knee surgery and wasn’t on the field early during training camp. McLeod was projected to be Willis’ backup this season.

Instead, McLeod will be Cross’ backup.

McLeod has returned, but fellow safety and free-agent signee Armani Watts suffered an ankle injury in the preseason finale and will miss the entire regular season. Other than Cross, Blackmon and McLeod, the only other safety on Indianapolis’ roster for Week 1 is Rodney Thomas II.

Making an Impression

Cross isn’t just making an impression in Indianapolis. He’s receiving recognition from the national media as well.

NFL analyst Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report named Cross on September 2 one of 10 rookies who already look like a 2022 draft steal.

“With the proper guidance, the Colts’ third-round draft pick can be one of the league’s best defensive rookies,” wrote Sobleski.

After two weeks in the preseason, Pro Football Focus gave Cross not only the best player grade among rookie safeties but of all safeties in the league.

Cross will likely be a candidate to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, which is an honor a Colts player has won three previous times. The last Colts player to capture that award was Shaquille Leonard in 2018.