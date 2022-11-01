Colts Swap Running Backs With Buffalo Bills at NFL Trade Deadline

The Indianapolis Colts were initially quiet on November 1 with the NFL trade deadline approaching. But just before the deadline, the Colts made a move on offense.

The Athletic’s Zak Keefer reported the Colts traded veteran running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for Zack Moss and a late-round draft pick.

Colts are trading running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills, source said. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 1, 2022

Source said Colts getting RB Zack Moss and a late-round pick in return. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 1, 2022

In his fifth season with the Colts, Hines was one of the longer tenured players in Indianapolis, particularly on offense. The Colts drafted him in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft.

This season, he started four games and posted 224 yards from scrimmage in seven contests.