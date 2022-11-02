Colts’ Frank Reich Responds to Nyheim Hines Trade Request Report

The Indianapolis Colts traded running back Nyheim Hines at the NFL trade deadline on November 1. The move helped the Colts clear some salary cap space for upcoming seasons. But Indianapolis may have made the deal also because Hines requested it.

“Listen, Nyheim Hines was looking to get out of Indianapolis,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on NFL Live immediately after the trade on November 1. “And the Colts were open to moving him considering essentially they had phased him out of the offense.”

When Colts head coach Frank Reich received a question about Hines wanting to leave Indianapolis on November 2, Reich didn’t exactly push back on that report. Instead, the head coach declined to respond at all.

Reich asks if Nyheim Hines made a trade request. Says he's not going to get into that. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) November 2, 2022

Hines Makes Trade Request?

No Colts insider or beat reporter has confirmed the Hines trade request report. But ESPN’s Stephen Holder hinted that the running back was not pleased with his role.

“Nyheim Hines made it known to the Colts after last season he was disappointed w his role,” Holder tweeted after the trade. “He was expecting a change in 2022 but it never really materialized.

“Just a little more background on how we got here.”

There’s been so many moving parts today that I forgot 1 more thing: Nyheim Hines made it known to the Colts after last season he was disappointed w his role. He was expecting a change in 2022 but it never really materialized. Just a little more background on how we got here. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) November 1, 2022

Hines tied a career low with 96 touches during 2021. He had a career-high 152 touches and 867 yards from scrimmage despite playing one fewer game the year prior.

As Holder noted, the Colts expected Hines to be more involved with Matt Ryan at quarterback. Early in the offseason, general manager Chris Ballard spoke about getting the running back more touches this fall.

Hines’ career-low 2021 season happened with Carson Wentz behind center. Philip Rivers was Indianapolis’ quarterback in 2020, and the preseason expectation was Ryan, playing a similar style as Rivers, would target Hines a lot in the short passing game.

But that never happened on a consistent basis this season. Hines was averaging 6.1 touches per game with the Colts this year. He was on pace for only 2 more touches in 2022 than 2021.

Hines Breaks Silence After Trade

Although Hines may have requested to leave the Colts, the running back still took the time before departing for Buffalo to thank the organization, his former teammates and the Indianapolis fan base.

“Thank you Colts Nation, my teammates, and the entire organization for the last 5 years,” Hines tweeted. “You all really took me in and will always be a part of my journey.

“I’m truly grateful.”

Thank you Colts Nation, my teammates, and the entire organization for the last 5 years. You all really took me in and will always be a part of my journey. I’m truly grateful 💙🌪 pic.twitter.com/Y1N8hjmjCl — Nyheim Hines (@TheNyNy7) November 1, 2022

The Colts drafted Hines in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft. He made an immediate impact as a rookie, posting 739 yards from scrimmage on 148 touches.

In parts of five seasons with the Colts, Hines recorded 1,205 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. He averaged 4.0 yards per carry.

He also registered 235 catches for 1,725 receiving yards. Overall, he had 2,930 yards from scrimmage in 72 games.

Hines scored the final touchdown of his Colts tenure in Week 8 against the Washington Commanders.

The 25-year-old running back also returned punts and kickoffs for Indianapolis, but he wasn’t used in that area as much as years past this season either.

Hines had 111 punt return yards on 11 returns with the Colts this season. He had a league-high 30 punt returns during 2020.