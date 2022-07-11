Colts Fans Are Buzzing Over New Odell Beckham Jr. Photo [LOOK]

While the Indianapolis Colts don’t have a wide receiver older than 25 on their roster, the team’s brass has appeared content with the receiver depth chart this offseason.

Still, that hasn’t stopped rumors and speculation from connecting the Colts to veteran wideouts still available in free agency. That’s especially true when it appears as though one of the top receiver free agents posts a picture of their kid wearing a shirt similar to a Colts jersey.

On July 9, Super Bowl winning wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. included a photo of his four-month-old son, Zayn, watching the NBA Summer League. In the picture, Zayn is wearing a blue shirt with white stripes on his sleeves.

The picture seems innocent enough, but it has some Colts fans speculating about Beckham’s interest in joining Indianapolis.

ALL the latest Colts news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Colts newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Colts!

Colts Fans Connecting Beckham to Indianapolis

In all likelihood, Zayn is dressed a generic baby shirt that perhaps Beckham or his partner, Lauren Wood, choose for the child without much thought. Or maybe the shirt is a New York Giants jersey? Beckham made three Pro Bowls and racked up more than 5,000 receiving yards with the Giants.

But some Colts fans, in a fun, somewhat sarcastic fashion, are saying otherwise. Zayn’s shirt has them speculating that Beckham is sending a message that he wants to play for the Colts this season.

OBJ to the Colts Confirmed per my sources @obj https://t.co/WRf3O1kxl4 — Sports Shenanigans (@SportsShenans) July 10, 2022

OBJ to the Colts, Lock it in. — Matt Russell (@MattyTheDaddy2) July 11, 2022

Don’t think it’s gonna happen but OBJ to the Colts would be something https://t.co/dinej2mae6 — Zach Schankerman (@Zschankerman01) July 10, 2022

Is Odell’s kid wearing a colts OBJ jersey and did he accidentally just reveal he’s been a colt long enough to make a shirt for his kid pic.twitter.com/XnVv71gY2Y — Andrew (@andrewdifalco13) July 10, 2022

Beckham’s Previous Connection to Colts

This isn’t the first time Beckham to Indianapolis has begun heating up on social media this offseason. About 12 hours after the Colts acquired quarterback Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons, Beckham tweeted how much he liked the trade.

Random thought …. Bruh I really think Matt Ryan to the colts was actually 🔥, I think bruh will elevate and do sum special over there. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 22, 2022

In response to that tweet, Colts fans began wondering if Indianapolis would target Beckham next.

Beckham, though, is still recovering from surgery on his left ACL, which he had in February. He missed the second half of the Super Bowl playing for the Los Angeles Rams after suffering a knee injury during the big game.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the surgery went well and actually corrected a previously bad surgery that the receiver had on his knee. Beckham first tore his left ACL with the Cleveland Browns early in the 2020 season.

Interestingly, on July 3, Beckham tweeted that he didn’t tear his ACL in the Super Bowl but months earlier and played through the knee injury.

Krazy thought … really played the whole back half of the season without an acl, and won a super bowl! God doesn’t misss, i swea — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) July 3, 2022

If true, NFL Insider Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk detailed how that could cause problems for either the Rams, Browns or both teams. Beckham was not on the injury report for his knee before the Super Bowl.

It’s possible that Beckham is trying to emphasize his ability to play through knee issues since he’s still rehabbing his ACL and doesn’t have a new contract yet. It took Beckham 11 months to be cleared to return from his last ACL surgery.

Regardless of when the actually tear in Beckham’s knee happened, his surgery was in February. Florio wrote that a team hasn’t been willing to sign him because of “the possibility that he won’t be ready to play until late in the regular season.”

It’s possible that the regular season could begin, and Beckham still won’t be signed. Speculation of Beckham to the Colts may continue swirling even in September.