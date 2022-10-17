Colts’ Frank Reich, Rookie WR Praise Offensive Weapon After Breakout Performance

The Indianapolis Colts offense broke out for a season-high 389 passing yards and 34 points during the victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6.

The unit couldn’t have done it without wide receiver Parris Campbell.

The 25-year-old receiver has struggled to be involved much of the 2022 season. He entered the matchup against the Jaguars with only 11 catches and 112 receiving yards in the first five games.

But Campbell broke out in Week 6, scoring his first touchdown and posting more catches and yards than any other Colts receiver not named Michael Pittman Jr.

With the performance, Campbell impressed both Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich and rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce.

Reich Says Campbell Is “On the Edge”

While Campbell started slowly in the first five weeks of 2022, Colts head coach Frank Reich wasn’t surprised by his breakout performance. After the victory against Jacksonville, Reich implied that the team was waiting for Campbell to explode for a big game.

“I feel like that’s been building. You know, he’s had some good production the last couple weeks,” Reich said. “You know, I’ve made reference to that a couple times that Parris [Campbell] is on the edge here. Parris is on the edge.

“He’s feeling physically good. Feels in a groove. Feels confident. Matt [Ryan] and him are just growing confident. So he made some big plays today.”

Campbell’s breakout game arrived just in time. His biggest play came on third-and-goal at the Jaguars 4-yard line. Campbell caught a short pass in the flat, ran up the sideline and dove for the pylon to score Indianapolis’ first touchdown of the game.

The Colts also added a field goal on their next drive to pull within a point of the Jaguars at halftime. Campbell caught a 6-yard pass on the field goal drive in the two-minute drill.

Before those two scoring drives, it looked like it was going to be another long day for the Colts offense. Campbell helped ignite Indianapolis’ offense for what became the unit’s best day of the early season.

What impressed Reich the most about Campbell’s performance, though, was his willingness to catch passes in the heart of the Jaguars defense.

“He keeps making plays over the middle of the field in traffic that are big first downs,” said Reich.

Campbell caught two passes for first downs on Indianapolis’ third touchdown drive of the second half. The first of those two catches converted a third-and-7.

Rookie WR Alec Pierce Sings Campbell’s Praises

Pierce stole the show, catching the game-winning touchdown on a 32-yard catch with 17 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. It was a huge moment for the rookie, but Pierce still noticed Campbell’s work from the entire game.

Campbell had more catches and yards than the rookie versus the Jaguars. It was the first time Campbell had more receptions or yards than Pierce since Week 1.

“I am just proud of how he played. He played great today,” Pierce said of Campbell after the game according to NFL transcripts. “Made some huge plays to move the chains in situations, had that big touchdown. He played incredible. Super happy for him.”

In addition to his touchdown, Campbell finished Week 6 with 7 catches and 57 yards. Despite the slow start, he’s already reached career highs of 18 receptions, 169 receiving yards and a touchdown this season.

Going forward, the Colts need what they received from 25-year-old wideout in Week 6 more often. If Reich is correct, Campbell is prepared to deliver that maybe even as next week in what will be another pivotal division showdown for the Colts against the Tennessee Titans.

“We are going to have to build off of this,” Campbell said after Week 6. “This is the best the offense has looked.

“We gotta enjoy this tonight, but it’s going to be a quick turnaround because we’ve gotta get ready for another big game.”