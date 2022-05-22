Colts WR Parris Campbell Slams Critics of His Injury History

Wide receiver Parris Campbell has the potential to be a quality NFL starter. That’s why the Indianapolis Colts drafted him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Injuries, though, have plagued Campbell throughout his career. He has never played in more than seven games during a season. Overall, Campbell has dressed for just 15 games over his three-year career.

But, he’s only 24 years old, turning 25 in July. Campbell still has an opportunity this season to prove he can be a starter in the NFL.

Playing on the final year of his rookie deal, Campbell has a lot to prove this fall, including that he can stay healthy.

Parris Campbell’s Injury History

Unfortunately for Campbell, his reputation as a player who is often injured is warranted at this point in his career. He’s missed 34 games over the last three seasons because of a long list of ailments.

Three separate injures sidelined Campbell for nine games as a rookie in 2019. Then in his second season, he suffered a knee injury during Week 2 that kept him out the rest of the year.

Last season, Campbell broke a foot while scoring a touchdown and played in just six games.

He caught 18 passes as a rookie, which remains his high-water mark for receptions in a season. Last year, Campbell posted 162 receiving yards, which is more than he had in his first two campaigns.

Overall, Campbell has recorded 34 catches, 360 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 15 NFL games. In a small sample during 2021, he averaged 16.2 yards per reception.

Parris Campbell Responds to His ‘Can’t Stay Healthy’ Narrative

Earning his next contract and staying healthy are connected for Campbell this season. To get a multi-year deal with his second NFL contract in Indianapolis or anywhere else, Campbell must stay on the field and produce.

The 24-year-old is very confident he can do that. He expressed that confidence during a press conference on May 19, responding to his critics in a very forceful manner.

“From the outside looking in, people say, ‘Oh, he can’t stay healthy,’” Campbell said. “Excuse my language, but to hell with that.

“I know who I am at the end of the day, I know what type of player I am. I know why I was drafted here, and the staff room, they know. They know I’ve been through a lot, but they know the type of player I am as well.”

Assuming he stays healthy, Campbell will have competition for targets opposite Michael Pittman Jr., who became Indianapolis’ leading receiver last year.

The Colts drafted wideout Alec Pierce from Cincinnati with its first selection in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The organization is also reportedly optimistic about fellow receivers Ashton Dulin, Dezmon Patmon and Mike Strachan.

Of those receivers, though, Pittman is the only one with more than 200 receiving yards in a single season. If healthy, Campbell should receive plenty of opportunities for targets in 2022.