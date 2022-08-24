Peyton Manning, NFL Release Hilarious New Videos Aimed to ‘Impact the Future’

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning appears as though he is enjoying retirement from the NFL. But he’s never too far away from football.

That’s certainly the case in August, as Peyton and his brother, Eli, have teamed up to share their love for football in a new NFL campaign for youth football.

The campaign compromises three short and funny advertisements. In all three spots, Peyton embodies the “old school” football mentality while Eli represents the youth movement, where creativity, self-expression and inclusivity are a bigger emphasis.

The ads include the Manning brothers’ typical sense of humor, but in the end, there’s a serious message about growing the game and spreading the love of football to everyone.

“Growing up in New Orleans and watching my dad play for the Saints, I have always been a fan of the game of football,” said NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. “Throughout my many years playing, I enjoyed everything that I learned from the sport, and I want to share that with as many people as possible, especially young players. This ‘NFL Play Football’ initiative allows me to be a part of something that will impact the future of the game so kids can fall in love with the game the way I did.”

It’s hard to imagine the NFL landing a better pair for this new initiative than the Manning brothers.

“Peyton and Eli are the perfect duo to star in this campaign because they bring a unique humor that effectively showcases the evolution of the game and just how fun and inclusive football has become,” said Marissa Solis, SVP Global Brand and Consumer Marketing at the NFL. “An ongoing part of our strategy is to keep the image of the brand fresh, and these videos are not just meant to connect with our young fans and youth players, but really highlight how integral they are to the future of the sport.”

The Sheriff is Here

Peyton dons his sheriff nickname one last time in the first of the three ad campaigns. Peyton sets the stage with an old-school approach to practice, but Eli, wearing a bright orange shirt, plays to his younger brother persona.

“I mean, the guy gets football,” Eli says about his brother in the commercial. “He just doesn’t get us youths.”

Eli is five years younger than Peyton, but the joke is Eli is still 41 years old. On a more serious note, Eli also shared how much he enjoyed sharing his love for the game in the new initiative.

“Football has played a big role in my life, and it’s important to me to ensure that girls and boys of all ages get the opportunity to participate,” Eli said. “Pickup games and flag football were the ways I first started playing and remain some of my best memories, so I was happy to join the NFL in highlighting those aspects of the game in this campaign.”

Peyton Gets ‘In Shape’

One of the other advertisements pokes fun at Peyton being 46. While the kids in the commercial showcase their conditioning, Peyton struggles to finish one push-up.

“I did the other 99 earlier,” Peyton quips in the ad following his one push-up.

“He’s got potential,” says one of the youth female football players. “He’s just old.”

In the very next camera shot, Peyton is sitting in a beach chair with five ice bags on his body and his feet in an ice bucket.

During his prime, Peyton was one of the best to ever play. He won five NFL MVP awards, including four with the Colts. It was always a treat to see him play in person or on television.

It’s now great to see the Hall of Fame signal caller passing on his passion for football to the next generation.