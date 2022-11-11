League Sources: Colts Situation Sets Up Perfectly for Peyton Manning to Step In

It was a bit under 12 years between the retirement of John Elway and his return to the Denver Broncos as a general manager. Elway would go on to sign Peyton Manning, leading to an eventual Super Bowl victory and adding to both of their legacies. Manning could now be poised to head down a similar path with the Indianapolis Colts, according to two league sources.

Now about six and a half years since his retirement, a general manager role could potentially be available to Manning in Indianapolis, if he wants it. With the Colts hiring Manning’s former center Jeff Saturday as their head coach, despite minimal coaching experience, many around the league were left scratching their heads.

While the hiring of Saturday was a shocking development, league sources seemed more surprised that general manager Chris Ballard still had a job. But it could be setting up an even more intriguing scenario, according to Heavy NFL insider Matt Lombardo.

Peyton Manning Could Return to Colts as GM

“This sets up perfectly for Peyton Manning to take over in a John Elway-type general manager role after this season,” an AFC scouting director told Lombardo.

Lombardo noted that Manning has not seemed particularly interested in these types of positions in the past, but a former Colts scout believes it’s a distinct possibility.

“It’s very possible Manning is the GM in waiting,” the former Indianapolis scout said to Lombardo. “He spent a lot of time around [current general manager Chris] Ballard and around [Colts owner] Jim [Irsay], when I was in that building.”

Meanwhile, Manning has toyed with the idea of getting involved with the Broncos in an advisory role that would involve an ownership stake, according to the reporting of ESPN’s Adam Schefter. So perhaps something similar could be afoot in Indianapolis.

The Walton-Penner Broncos’ ownership group has had conversations with Peyton Manning about an advisory role in the organization that eventually could mean being a part of the ownership group and having equity in the franchise, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 9, 2022

There has been speculation about Manning’s desire to be an NFL owner since at least 2016, when Denver Post columnist Mark Kiszla addressed the issue. Perhaps Irsay can lure Manning in with an opportunity to gain equity in the organization after serving as general manager for a period of time.

The Colts are worth $3.8 billion according to Forbes, so Manning’s net worth falls well short. But he likely has enough to buy at least a 1% stake, should Irsay be willing to offer it up.

Colts Need Their Answer at Quarterback

Whether the Colts stick with Ballard at general manager, convince Peyton Manning to take the gig, or go in another direction, one thing is clear: more than 10 years after Manning was released, the Colts have failed to find his long-term replacement.

Obviously replacing a Hall of Famer is not an easy task, but the Colts have been floundering for some time without a franchise quarterback. It was supposed to be Andrew Luck, but after a spate of injuries and a shocking retirement, Luck ended up leaving the franchise in a lurch.

Since then the Colts have tried to go with aging stars like Philip Rivers and Matt Ryan, and of course there was the failed reclamation project with Carson Wentz. It stands to reason that the best way to address the situation is by finding a quarterback in the early rounds of the draft, and who knows the position better than Manning?