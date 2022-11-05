Colts Promote 2 RBs from Practice Squad for Week 9

The Indianapolis Colts will be without running back Jonathan Taylor in Week 9 against the New England Patriots. But reinforcements are on their way.

Indianapolis announced on November 5 that the team promoted running backs Phillip Lindsay and Jordan Wilkins for the matchup versus the Patriots. Both will play along with running back Deon Jackson, who will start in place of Taylor.

The Colts needed to promote at least one running back from the practice squad for Week 9 not only because Taylor has been ruled out with an ankle injury but also because Indianapolis traded fellow running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills this week.

What Lindsay & Wilkins Bring to the Table

In Jackson’s previous start this season, he recorded 12 carries while the rest of the Colts running backs only combined for 3. In all likelihood, Jackson should again be Indianapolis’ workhorse back during Week 9.

But it’s important to note in Jackson’s first start, quarterback Matt Ryan attempted 58 passes. That’s not likely to be the game plan with Sam Ehlinger set to make his second career start behind center. Last week in Ehlinger’s first action, Colts running backs had 22 carries.

When Jackson isn’t in the backfield, Indianapolis will turn to the two veterans off the practice squad. Lindsay has rushed for 47 yards on 14 carries this season. He’s also caught six passes for 19 yards in the two appearances he’s made during 2022.

Lindsay’s best season was during his rookie season when he rushed for 1,037 yards and 9 touchdowns. He also had a 1,000-yard campaign in 2019.

Wilkins will be making his season debut in Week 9. The Colts signed him to their practice squad on November 2. Wilkins played for Indianapolis from 2018-21 after the Colts selected him in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft.

He hasn’t recorded a carry since 2020. During that season, he had 308 rushing yards with a touchdown on 84 attempts.

Wilkins has 35 catches for 233 yards in 50 career games. Wilkins and Lindsay could play their biggest role as pass catchers in Week 9, but Jackson excels hauling in passes out of the backfield as well. Jackson posted 10 receptions for 79 yards in his Week 6 start versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Zack Moss Another RB Option for Colts?

Another potential option out of the backfield for Indianapolis in Week 9 is Zack Moss. The Colts acquired Moss with a draft pick for Hines on November 1.

Moss has 91 rushing yards on 17 carries this season, giving him a 5.4 yards per rush average. He also has seven receptions for 27 yards.

Since he hasn’t even spent a full week with the Colts yet, it’s wise of Indianapolis to promote not just one but two running backs from the practice squad for Week 9. Lindsay has been with the team the whole season, so he’s capable of contributing. While Wilkins joined the Colts this week as Moss did, Wilkins’ previous experience in Reich’s offense makes him a better option in Week 9 too.

With Jackson, Lindsay and Wilkins in the fold, there’s no guarantee Moss will be active against the Patriots.

But the Colts have the option of having a fourth running back available if they choose to make Moss active.

Moss has 917 rushing yards in 31 games in his career. That’s a lot more than Jackson and roughly the same amount Wilkins has posted in 50 career games.

The Colts will face the Patriots in Foxboro at 1 pm ET on November 6.