Colts Release Former Pro Bowl RB Ahead of Deadline: Report

Veteran running back Phillip Lindsay is looking for an opportunity to regain his Pro Bowl form from his rookie season. But it won’t happen with the Indianapolis Colts.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Colts have released Lindsay. The 28-year-old running back was competing this preseason to be Indianapolis’ No. 3 running back behind starter Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines.

The #Colts have released RB Phillip Lindsay, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022

The Colts signed Lindsay to a one-year contract on May 17.

