NFL Reporter Makes Bold Claim for 2022 Colts Defense

The Indianapolis Colts added pieces this offseason that could make them a serious contender to win the franchise’s third Super Bowl title. But NFL reporter Mike Garafolo predicted the Colts defense to accomplish something the unit has never done since the organization moved away from Baltimore.

Garafolo picked the Colts to be the NFL’s “most dominant defense” and finish first in yards allowed during the 2022 season. The Colts have not had the NFL’s top defense since 1971.

Last season, Indianapolis was 16th in yards allowed. The Colts have finished inside the Top 10 in yards allowed just once in the last 14 seasons.

Garafolo Likes Colts Favorable Schedule

The NFL Network reporter explained that one of the top reasons he likes the Colts ending 2022 as the league’s top defense is because of their schedule. At least heading into the season, many experts have predicted the AFC South to be one of the “weaker” divisions in the AFC this year. The Colts also face the NFC East this season, which just two years ago, had a below-.500 division winner.

Garafolo predicts that schedule will help the Colts lead the NFL in total defense.

“Some of the teams I was looking at for potential best defense play in really tough divisions,” Garafolo said on the NFL Network show, Good Morning, Football on July 18. “Going to have a lot of tough games, so I think the Colts, they’re playing in that division, it’s going to be a little easier, a little smoother path to the top statistically for them.”

On July 11, staff writer Jeremy Fowler of ESPN ranked the NFL’s best quarterbacks based on a compilation of opinions from league executives, scouts, coaches and players. Based on that list, the Colts will face four of the NFL’s top 10 quarterbacks this season (Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott). They will also square off against two other signal callers (Derek Carr and Kirk Cousins) who received votes to be in Fowler’s top 10.

But the Colts schedule also includes six potential matchups versus rookie or second-year quarterbacks. Barring injuries, in other weeks, the Colts will face Daniel Jones, Carson Wentz and Ryan Tannehill.

Colts Load Up on Defense

The schedule isn’t the only thing to like about Indianapolis’ chances of earning the rank of the league’s top defense.

Garafolo singled out the addition of cornerback Stephon Gilmore during the Good Morning, Football segment. Gilmore won the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year award while leading the NFL with 6 interceptions.

The Colts also added defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. The six-year veteran has recorded more sacks in each of his NFL seasons than any defender posted for Indianapolis in 2021.

With Ngakoue and Gilmore, the Colts should improve upon their 33 sacks from last season, which ranked tied for 25th. Ngakoue gives the team’s pass rush a boost while Gilmore’s lockdown coverage should enable the rush a little more time to break down the pocket.

Of course, inside linebacker Darius Leonard makes it all go in the middle of the defense. Leonard made his second straight first-team All Pro in 2021.

Garafolo mentioned his concern about Leonard recovering from the back surgery he underwent on June 7. But assuming Leonard is healthy, Garafolo anticipates the Colts defense having a big 2022 season.