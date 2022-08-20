Colts Showcase Wide Receiver Depth Against Lions

The Indianapolis Colts have one of the youngest, most inexperienced group of wide receivers in the NFL heading into the 2022 season. But it didn’t really look that way in Week 2 of the preseason against the Detroit Lions.

Even without Michael Pittman Jr. on the field at all, and with Alec Pierce and Parris Campbell playing limited snaps, the Colts receiving core excelled in the 27-26 loss to the Lions on August 20. Four wideouts on the roster bubble for the Colts recorded at least 15 yards per catch. Three of them also scored touchdowns.

Making it all the stranger, the Colts passing game flourished despite the Indianapolis rushing attack floundering. The Colts averaged just 1.7 yards per carry in the defeat.

Dezmon Patmon’s Big Day Against Lions

Patmon led the way for the Colts receiving core, posting 5 catches for 103 yards with a touchdown. His score was a 50-yard reception, where he came wide open down the left sideline.

He also led the team with 6 targets. No other Colts pass catcher had more than 3.

Sam Ehlinger with the 50-yard rocket to Dezmon Patmon 🚀 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/uMqmfyc4ow — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 20, 2022

Patmon, who turned 24 on August 4, is entering his third NFL season. The Colts drafted him in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He played one game as a rookie in 2020 but didn’t record a catch. He had 2 receptions for 21 yards with a touchdown last year.

Three of Patmon’s five catches went for at least 20 yards versus the Lions. All of his catches on August 20 came with Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger behind center.

Mike Strachan Sparkles in Preseason Debut

Strachan couldn’t afford to let Patmon outshine him too much against the Lions. He was already behind in the wide receiver battle since he began training camp on the PUP list.

In his first game since returning from injury, Strachan looked sharp. He caught 3 passes for 45 yards, finishing second for the Colts in receiving.

All three of his catches came on the same drive in the second quarter. His longest reception went for 25 yards, and he ended the possession with a 15-yard touchdown catch.

An absolute **dime** from Sam Ehlinger … and Mike Strachan continues to build off what’s been a really good first week back. 🎥 @NFLscheme pic.twitter.com/ob8k73sAsk — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 20, 2022

Despite being a seventh-round pick in 2021, Strachan starred as a rookie last training camp. He made 10 catches during the 2021 preseason.

But then he played in only six regular season games and posted just 2 receptions. Strachan didn’t have a catch in 2021 after the opening week.

His performance on August 20 is an encouraging sign, but Strachan must still prove he can contribute against defensive starters.

Nacua, Montgomery Make Big Catches

In a limited sample, wide receivers Samson Nacua and D.J. Montgomery also played well for the Colts. Montgomery recorded a 22-yard pass on third-and-7 with 2:38 remaining in the forth quarter and Indianapolis trailing by seven. Nacua capped off that drive with a contested 26-yard touchdown reception.

All four of these receivers playing well in Week 2 of the preseason is a major development for the Colts, who are trying to fill out their wide receiver depth chart for the regular season.

In all likelihood, Pittman, Campbell, Pierce and Ashton Dulin are going to make the roster. So there’s one, maybe two, more spots at wideout available for these youngsters to grab.

Keke Coutee is dealing with an injury and did not play on August 20. The Colts also have Ethan Fernea and DeMichael Harris on the roster at wide receiver.

Those three pass catchers, Patmon, Strachan, Montgomery and Nacua are competing for the other available spots on the depth chart.

But whomever ends up making the Colts roster at wideout, the team has to feel a lot better about its overall depth at receiver after the unit’s performance versus the Lions.