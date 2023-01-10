Prominent Colts Entering Free Agency

The Indianapolis Colts season came to a close with their loss on Sunday, Jan. 8, to the Houston Texans. With the NFL regular season in the books, the Colts enter an offseason with plenty of issues to address, including finding a new starting quarterback and a new head coach. Along with replacing such prominent positions, the Colts enter the offseason with 20 players entering free agency according to spotrac and the team will have plenty of decisions to make on who should be brought back.

The Colts season ended on a seven-game losing streak and the team finished the season with a record of 4-12-1. Ahead of the season, Matt Lombardo, Heavy NFL insider, spoke with NFL players, coaches, and executives for predictions on the 2023 season. From his reporting, The Indianapolis Colts were listed as one of the sleeper teams who would “defy expectations” in 2022. It is fair to say the Colts season ended a fry cry from those preseason expectations.

Yannick Ngakoue, Defensive End

Of the 20 players entering free agency, there are more than a few standout players who the Colts should consider bringing back into the fold, most prominently is defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. Ngakoue was a defensive stalwart along the d-line for the Colts and helped anchor one of the most effective units on the roster this season. In the 15 games he appeared in for the team, Ngakoue recorded a team-high 9.5 sacks, 29 tackles including 14 quarterback hits, 7 tackles for a loss and a forced fumble. Bleacher Reports Kristopher Knox made the case earlier in the season for the Colts to resign Ngakoue.

“Pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue is one player who deserves to stay.” Knox wrote.

Chase McLaughlin, Kicker

Colts’ kicker Chase McLaughlin is another free agent who’s play on the field should warrant a second contract with the Colts. After the kicking woes in the beginning of the season, the team brought in McLaughlin, who had one of the most successful seasons at the position for the team. McLaughlin finished the season connecting on over 80 percent of his field goals and earned Special Teams Player of The Week after his week five performance against the Denver Broncos. McLaughlin went 4-4 in the win including connecting on two over 50 yards.

It’d be great to have a team believe in me and stick with me.” McLaughlin said in a mid-season interview with The Athletics James Boyd.

Parris Campbell, Wide Receiver

Wide receiver Parris Campbell had a goal coming into the season, to play a full year. The fourth-year receiver had never completed a full season but was able to reach that mark for this first time this year.

God is so good.. made a promise to myself I would play a full 17 this year and he allowed it to happen. God i give you ALL the glory. Thank you for everything you brought me through and for all the blessings along the way. Excited for what you have in store for me next 🙏🏾 — Parris Campbell (@PCampbell21) January 8, 2023

With this season, Campbell was able to prove that he was able to stay healthy for a full year, and with a 4.31 timed 40-yard dash, is one of the most explosive offensive weapons on the Colts roster. Drake Wally of Sports Illustrated believes the Colts should reward “the breakout playmaker” with a second contract with the team. Based on his on the field production this season. Campbell finished the season with 63 receptions for 623 yards and three touchdowns according to Pro Football Reference.

The Colts have plenty to address this offseason, along with the prominent players who are set to be free agents, the full list includes: