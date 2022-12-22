Quentin Nelson Makes History With Fifth Consecutive Pro Bowl Selection

Quenton Nelson made history on Wednesday. The offensive guard for the Indianapolis Colts made his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl when the results were announced by the league office. Nelson is the first Colt ever to make the Pro Bowl in his first five seasons and is the first player since Colts’ great, wide receiver Reggie Wayne (2006-2010), to make five consecutive Pro Bowls. Nelson’s fifth Pro Bowl selection also catches the Colts record for consecutive offensive line selections, matching Chris Hinton’s five consecutive appearances from 1985 to 1989.

First player in Colts history to make every Pro Bowl in his first 5 seasons. pic.twitter.com/P7nMNZF9Bo — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 22, 2022

Nelson: A Dominant Force

Nelson has been a lynch pin for the Colts’ offensive line since he was drafted in the first round by Indianapolis in 2018. In college, Nelson was named a consensus All-American for the Notre Dame fighting Irish, and his accolades followed him to the NFL. As a rookie, Nelson made the Pro Bowl and was named to the first-team All-Pro. In the next three years, Nelson was a regular at the Pro Bowl, earning a nod in each of his active seasons. Nelson also has named to the All-Pro Team in each of his four seasons in the league. Nelson has earned respect across the league as a powerful run blocker and an elite pass blocker.

This season, the expectations for Nelson have been high. In the 2022 preseason, Nelson was voted number 28 in the annual NFL top 100 rankings. The highest ranking of any Colts lineman. Despite the high expectations entering the season, and the offensive line being considered one of the Colts top strengths, as a unit the Colts O-line has taken a step back. Despite having a down year on the line, Nelson still ranks as one of the top interior linemen in the NFL according to PFF (Pro Football Focus). Even though Nelson has not reached the top tier level of play he has shown in previous seasons, Nelson has just under 16 blown blocks out of almost 1000 snaps this season according to Nate Atkins and the Indy Star.

A Down Year For The Colts

Outside of Nelson, the 2022 Pro Bowl selections were certainly a different experience for the rest of the Colts. In 2021 the Colts led the league with overall Pro Bowl selections, with seven players named starters and six playing in the game. In 2021 the Colts saw running back Jonathan Taylor, Nelson, center Ryan Kelly, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Darius (now Shaq) Leonard, corner back Kenny Moore II, and long-snapper Luke Rhodes all selected to the Pro Bowl.

The #Colts have 1 Pro Bowler this year: Quenton Nelson Far cry from the league-best 7 Pro Bowlers from last year. Shame Grover Stewart and even Zaire Franklin didn't make it. Tremendous, Pro Bowl worthy, seasons by both. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) December 22, 2022

As it stands for 2022, the Colts will only send one representative to the Pro Bowl game, but there is a chance more Colts players can make an appearance from the alternate selections. Every year, whether due to injuries, or if a team makes the Super Bowl, several spots open for the game. A handful of Colts will be hoping for that chance.

The Indianapolis Colts have five players who were selected as 2022 alternates. Buckner and Taylor will have a chance to return as both made the alternate roster. In addition to the two, corner back Stephon Gilmore, linebacker Zaire Franklin and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue joined Taylor and Buckner in making the alternate team.