Colts’ Quenton Nelson Expresses Anger Over Poor Start to 2022 Season

For the most part, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich has expressed a quiet calm and positive attitude despite the team’s disappointing start to the 2022 season. But that’s not necessarily how the rest of the Colts locker room feels.

Indianapolis starting guard Quenton Nelson told The Athletic’s Zak Keefer that the state of mind of the team is one of anger as they enter Week 3 with a 0-1-1 record.

“Everyone’s pissed off,” the 3-time All-Pro guard said. “That’s the mood in here right now.”

Colts Offensive Line Struggling

Through 2 weeks, quarterback Matt Ryan hasn’t proved that he’s the answer behind center that a lot of analysts thought he would be for Indianapolis this year. But similar to his last few seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, Ryan’s not getting much help.

The Colts lack outside playmakers, which has made stretching the field difficult. That was especially true with Michael Pittman Jr. not playing versus the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.

But the offensive line is struggling too. That’s made it hard on Ryan getting the ball out at all. He’s taken 7 sacks in just 2 games. If that pace continues, Ryan will set a new personal high for sacks in a season.

Nelson didn’t try to hide the fact that the offensive line hasn’t been a strength for Indianapolis as everyone expected it would be.

“No, I don’t think so,” Nelson said when Keefer asked if he thought the offensive line was doing its job. “In fact, I know we’re not.”

Center Ryan Kelly and right tackle Braden Smith agreed with Nelson. Kelly told Keefer that the team is only going to be as good as the offensive line while Smith argued that the unit has to do a better job of working together.

Nelson lamented how poorly the group played in Jacksonville, but also offered hope.

“That last game was pretty much a disaster,” Nelson told Keefer. “The good news is everything is correctable. And we know we can do it. It’s about getting out to practice today and dominating the scout team, really dominating them, so we can do it on Sunday.”

Colts Could Use a Bit of Anger Against the Chiefs

Indianapolis will welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to Lucas Oil Stadium for the home opener on September 25. It will be important for the Colts to keep their emotions in check, but playing the team that’s earned 4 straight trips to the AFC Championship Game with a little anger isn’t a bad idea.

It would be a good idea for the Colts to also execute better than they have to begin the season.

“There’s no sparing feelings in this league,” Blackmon told Keefer. “Because at the end of the day, if you don’t do your job, you’re gonna get exposed. You’re gonna get exposed. Especially against the Chiefs. They’ll run up 50 on you if you aren’t ready.”

The one thing for certain is the Chiefs will be ready. Kansas City last played on September 15, so they will enter the Week 3 matchup with extra rest.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is notoriously good at game planning when given extra time to prepare. Reid owns a 28-6 record in his career when he has an extra week before a game.

Reid will have 10 days to prepare for the Colts and not an extra week, but the Colts still figure to have their hands full.

The Colts last faced the Chiefs during the 2019 season. Indianapolis won that matchup, 19-13. The last time the two teams met in Indianapolis in 2016, Kansas City won 30-14.