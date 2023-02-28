Reggie Wayne Sends Message on His Future With Colts

A lot of changes are coming for the Indianapolis Colts this offseason, especially on offense. But one part of the team’s offensive coaching staff will return for 2023.

Colts wide receiver coach Reggie Wayne announced on Twitter that he will return for the 2023 season.

“Excited to be back for another season as Wide Receiver Coach for the @Colts,” Wayne wrote on Twitter. “Let’s get it!”

Excited to be back for another season as Wide Receiver Coach for the @Colts. Let's get it! #Coach #ForTheShoe — Reggie Wayne (@ReggieWayne_17) February 28, 2023

Wayne worked as a consultant under Frank Reich during 2018, and then accepted a full-time position to become the team’s wide receivers coach in 2022.

As of February 28, Wayne is set to be the only returning coach on offense for the Colts.

Wayne coming back for 2023 should be a popular move for Indianapolis fans.

Wayne played his entire 14-year career for the Colts, posting 1,070 receptions, 14,345 receiving yards and 82 touchdowns. He remains second in the team’s history in the three major receiving categories.

On the all-time receiving list, Wayne is currently ranked 10th in receptions and receiving yards.

During his first season as wide receivers coach for the Colts, Wayne helped rookie Alec Pierce lead the team with 14.7 yards per reception. Pierce also had 41 catches and 2 touchdowns.

Wayne also helped veteran Parris Campbell experience a breakout campaign. Campbell recorded 63 receptions for 623 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns, all of which were new career bests.

Those receivers posted those statistics despite struggled at quarterback and the Colts making multiple changes behind center throughout the season.

Wayne Shares ‘Fun Fact’ on Social Media

Just before announcing his return to the Colts, Wayne also tweeted some advice to the 2023 NFL draft class ahead of the combine in Indianapolis.

“#NFLCombine week….. Fun Fact: Between the “SeniorBowl and #Combine. I spoke to every team except one… That one team I didn’t speak to was the @Colts …. Crazy right?… Never know who’s watching I guess.”

It’s quite possible that the Colts were pretending not to watch Wayne so other teams weren’t aware of their interest level in him during the 2001 NFL Draft process. There’s a lot of smoke screens throughout the league this time of year.

But the fact remains that now is not the time to be discouraged. Some players that don’t get what they want out of the NFL combine and aren’t selected high in the draft are still going to have great careers in the league.

It’s nice to hear a reminder hinting at that fact from an accomplished player such as Wayne.

The Colts drafted Wayne with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. He didn’t prove to be worth his draft stock right away, as he only posted 27 receptions for 345 yards with zero touchdowns as a rookie. It took Wayne four years to reach 1,000 yards in a single season.

But then starting in 2004, he posted 1,000 receiving yards in eight of the next nine seasons. During that stretch, Wayne made six Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams.

He led the NFL with 1,510 receiving yards in 2007 and made first-team All-Pro with a career-high 111 receptions and 1,355 yards in 2010. Wayne also helped the Colts win the Super Bowl following the 2006 season.