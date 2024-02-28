Larry Fitzgerald-Type WR Named ‘Dream Draft Target’ for Colts if Star Leaves

If Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. walks during free agency, Indy will need another big-bodied receiver that can dominate in multiple roles. That’s why Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay has named incoming rookie receiver Rome Odunze a “dream draft target” for the Colts.

“Anthony Richardson-to-Rome Odunze could become one of the more electric QB-wide receiver tandems in rapid fashion,” Kay wrote on February 27.

“Michael Pittman Jr.’s future is up in the air, and should he depart as a free agent, a massive hole would appear inside the Indianapolis Colts’ wideout room.

“It’s highly unlikely Odunze will be available at No. 15, but if GM Chris Ballard craves a modern-day X on the outside, the former Husky could be his guy.”

What to Know About Rome Odunze

Odunze, 21, is entering the 2024 NFL Draft as one of the top prospects among all positions.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 215 pounds, Odunze is fresh off of a junior campaign at Washington in which he registered career-highs in targets (140), catches (92), receiving yards (1,639), and touchdowns (13), per PFF.

As a player that proved during his four seasons with the Huskies that he can be effective along the perimeter and in the slot, Odunze has been compared to former NFL receiver and 2024 College Football Hall of Fame inductee Larry Fitzgerald by NFL Media’s draft analyst Lance Zierlein. That’s a bold comparison but shows how special Odunze can be at the next level.

Being one of the top prospects in this year’s draft class, Odunze is projected to be a top-10 pick in April.

Does Rome Odunze Make Sense for Colts

If the Colts aren’t able to retain Pittman, Odunze makes a lot of sense for Indy. However, as stated by Kay, the Colts would have to trade up from the 15th overall pick to draft Odunze, because he will likely be long gone if they decide to stay put at 15.

Drafting Odunze would give Indy the flexibility to spend their $72 million in cap space elsewhere, whether it’s on depth for the receiver room, in the secondary, etc.

As it currently stands, the Colts’ receiver room heading into the 2024 season consists of Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin, D.J. Montgomery, Juwann Winfree, Tyrie Cleveland, Terrell Bynum, and Ethan Fernea.

Users on X, formerly Twitter, discussed the idea of the Colts drafting Odunze.

“I said this about Michael Pittman Jr when he entered the draft but Rome Odunze is a Chris Ballard type of WR,” Stephen Reed of Stampede Blue wrote. “I’d expect the #Colts to be very interested in him come April.”

“Idk how it’s going to happen, but Rome Odunze is going to look really nice in a Colts jersey in 2024,” another user wrote.

“It’s not what any Colts fan wants to hear right now, but I believe in setting realistic expectations. If Indy stays put at No. 15, Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze will be long gone. Same with Brock Bowers,” another user wrote. “The draft can be funky sometimes, so it’s not 0%, but incredibly unlikely.”

“i’ve seen enough, i NEED rome odunze to be a Colt next year,” another user wrote.