The Indianapolis Colts Have Two Budding Stars On Offense

General Manager Chris Ballard may have struck gold when the Indianapolis Colts drafted University of Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. After a slow start to his rookie season, Pierce has been on a tear, including a game-winning, 32 yard touchdown with 17 seconds remaining to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I mean that’s all Matt and Alec… I gave him (Alec) an option. If Alec is pressed you can take him on a go route or you can take him on a slant. It was never a question it was going to be go the whole time,” Reich stated after the massive Week Six victory.

Pierce has been working diligently on his technique and it paid off. “Hats off to Alec… He had so much poise on the release… He didn’t rush the release,” said Reich. And the rookie is confident in his skills. “That’s my favorite part of football, when I’m one-on-one,” Pierce told reporters in the locker room.

Gritty Win in Jacksonville

Head Coach Frank Reich clearly did not trust the run game, opting for a career-high 58 dropbacks for 37-year-old quarterback Matt Ryan. Ryan completed 42 of those 58 attempts for 389 yards and three touchdowns, including a dime down the field to Pierce.

Career-high completions for Matty Ice. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/3u1Ljp2dAt — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 16, 2022

“I just trusted Alec. He’s so good on those kind of routes… You can’t play scared in those situations, and I thought it was a great call, great route and just tried to give him a chance. Really good play by him (Alec),” said Ryan after the game.

It is clear that Pierce has certainly earned the trust of the veteran quarterback. Including Sunday against the Jaguars, Pierce has had 15 catches for 210 yards. Ryan values Pierce’s contested catch ability and his trust in the rookie has paid dividends in the Colts’ past two victories. With another fourth-quarter comeback under his belt, Ryan passed Drew Brees for fourth-most all time.

Jelani Woods Emergence Continues

Five career catches, three career touchdowns. Rookie tight end Jelani Woods has been an absolute steal for the Indianapolis offense. Woods hauled in two massive touchdowns in the Week Three matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, but was targeted just once in each of the past two games.

But when his number was called against the Jaguars on Sunday, Woods delivered once again. Down two with less than 13 minutes left to go, the former Virginia Tech Hokie created separation at the top of his route for a crucial go-ahead touchdown.

Woods is a true mismatch. One of the freakiest athletes in NFL history, the tight end is nearly uncoverable. A perfect 10.00 relative athletic score, Woods tested as the most athletic tight end in combine history. At 6’7″, he is much too tall for any cornerback to cover, and with a 4.61 40-yard dash in his repertoire, linebackers have little hope of keeping pace.

Much like Pierce, Woods is likely to see an increase in snaps and targets. His efficiency and usage as a red zone target will expand as Reich and Ryan continue to trust the tight end.