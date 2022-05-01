Colts Offer Large Guaranteed Contract to Undrafted Free Agent: Report

The Indianapolis Colts added eight players to their roster through the 2022 NFL Draft. But plenty of more college players are coming onto the roster as undrafted free agents.

One of those undrafted free agents even landed a sizable guaranteed contract with the Colts.

NFL reporter Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports Indianapolis signed UConn offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark to a deal that includes a fully guaranteed sum of $175,000.

Van Demark spent five years at UConn, playing four seasons on the Huskies offensive line. Van Demark didn’t play in 2020 when UConn cancelled the team’s season because of COVID-19.

How Ryan Van Demark Fits With Colts

The Colts drafted Central Michigan offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann at No. 77 overall in the third round. Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard says Raimann has the talent to compete for the starting left tackle role.

“We do think he has that talent,” Ballard said in his 2022 NFL Draft Day 2 recap press conference. “But what we’ll do is we’ll get the best five on the field. If he is one of the best five, he’ll be on the field whether it’s at tackle, guard — whatever the coaches think are the best five, we’ll get them on the field.

“But we think he has starter talent on the o-line.”

Based on the guaranteed money the Colts offered Van Demark, Ballard probably thinks highly of the UConn offensive tackle as well.

“That’s a pretty significant signing bonus, and the fact that it’s fully guaranteed means Van Demark has a good chance to make the roster,” Colts editor Kevin Hickey of USA Today wrote. “If he doesn’t, it’s highly likely the Colts would make sure he gets to the practice squad.”

NFL reporter Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports Van Demark’s $175,000 guaranteed contract is the third-highest contract offer to an undrafted free agent this year.

A former team captain at UConn, Van Demark stands at 6-foot-6 and 307 pounds.

“Four-year starter with appealing length, athleticism and leadership traits to sell to teams,” NFL analyst Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote. “Van Demark lands in a classic role as a likely late-round move tackle.

“The traits give him a chance to be drafted, but his frame and upside might be maxed out.”

More Offensive Tackle Competition

The Colts elected not to re-sign veteran left tackle Eric Fisher. But when the team did re-sign swing tackle Matt Pryor, Ballard all but said the left tackle role was Pryor’s job to lose.

“Matt Pryor played really good for us this year, and I think people kind of ignored it,” Ballard said while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on March 22. “Even against the Raiders, when you go back and watch the Raider game, he was outstanding at left tackle, so we’ll give him the first shot at it.”

Pryor signed a contract worth as much as $6 million to stay in Indianapolis this offseason.

A 27-year-old who’s made five career starts at left tackle, Pryor may still be the team’s starter at left tackle. As Ballard said during the draft, the best five offensive linemen will start.

But Ballard has used the draft and now free agency to add two rookies to compete with Pryor.

The Colts also signed tackle Brandon Kemp to a one-year contract worth $705,000 this offseason. Kemp was an undrafted free agent in 2020.