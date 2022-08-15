NFL Writer Suggests Colts Place QB on Trading Block

There’s a few different ways to cut an NFL training camp roster down to the maximum 53 players that are allowed for the regular season. The most common way, of course, is to release players and then assign them to the practice squad if they are still available after clearing waivers.

But another way is to trade players. That allows teams to get something in return for players they are planning to release, or it opens up a roster spot for someone else.

NFL writer Alex Kay of Bleacher Report named one player each team should put on the trade block in an article on August 15. For the Indianapolis Colts, Kay named quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

“With Ehlinger’s upside, there is a decent chance another team poaches him if Indy attempts to demote him off the active roster,” Kay wrote. “Rather than let that happen, the Colts could instead try to recoup a bit of value for the 23-year-old and deal him during the preseason.”

ALL the latest Colts news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Colts newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Colts!

Colts Quarterback Depth Chart

Ehlinger competed for the Colts backup role behind center last summer even though he was a rookie drafted in the sixth round.

He began the regular season on injured reserve but assumed the Colts backup quarterback role upon his return with Indianapolis placing fellow signal caller Jacob Eason on waivers on October 19.

But now entering the 2022 season, Indianapolis’ quarterback depth chart is much deeper. Former MVP Matt Ryan arrived this past offseason to replace the inconsistent Carson Wentz, and the Colts also signed former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.

If Indianapolis only keeps two quarterbacks on its active roster as the team did last year, Ehlinger will be the odd man out.

“With Matt Ryan taking over as the QB1 and Nick Foles backing him up, the team has a tough choice to make with promising young backup Sam Ehlinger,” Kay wrote. “Ehlinger is currently competing with undrafted rookie Jack Coan for the third-string role. While Ehlinger has the inside track because of his familiarity with the offense, the 2021 sixth-rounder could end up on the practice squad if the club doesn’t opt to keep three active QBs on the 53-man roster.

“If Indianapolis is going to go with only two active signal-callers this season—something the team has done the last few years—taking a Day 3 pick for Ehlinger would be preferable to him getting poached off the practice squad.”

Whether the Colts make room for Ehlinger on the active roster could greatly depend on how he performs during the preseason and how the rest of the roster shakes out.

If the Colts had an injury-prone starting quarterback, there might be more incentive to keep a third signal caller on the active roster. But Ryan has missed just three games in his 14-year career.

Ehlinger To Be Demoted to Colts Practice Squad?

The 23-year-old quarterback isn’t making Indianapolis’ decision of whether to keep three quarterbacks any easier.

Ehlinger played very well in the preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills, completing 10 of 11 passes for 88 yards and 2 touchdowns. If he continues to play well, it will be harder to stash him on the practice squad.

However, there’s also a positive to Ehlinger playing well in the preseason — his trade value will increase.

“The market for Ehlinger won’t be red-hot, but there are several squads in need of a promising depth option to develop in the QB room,” wrote Kay.

Coan struggled in his appearance versus the Bills, going 1-for-5 with zero passing yards. Whether Coan shows improvement in Week 2 of the preseason could also influence what the Colts decide to do about their No. 3 quarterback.