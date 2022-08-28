Radio Host Makes Case for Colts to Keep Sam Ehlinger on Roster

Coming into training camp, quarterback was as settled a position as any for the Indianapolis Colts. But after three preseason games, the organization still faces a question behind center before making its final roster cuts by August 30.

That question is whether the Colts elect to find a roster spot for second-year signal caller Sam Ehlinger.

For Colts content producer and radio host Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan in Indianapolis, that was not an easy question to answer. But when projecting the Colts’ final 53-man roster, he guessed the Colts would find a spot for Ehlinger.

“I’ve gone back and forth on this [whether Ehlinger will be on the roster]. I still think the Colts are in a good enough health situation to stash Ehlinger on the 53-man roster as their third quarterback,” Bowen wrote. “When things quiet down on the roster cut front, maybe that’s when you can sneak Ehlinger over to the practice squad.”

Ehlinger Stars During Preseason

The former Texas quarterback did his part to earn a roster spot this preseason. In three preseason games, Ehlinger combined to complete 24 of 29 passes for 289 yards with 4 touchdowns and no interceptions.

He led the Colts in passing yards and yards per pass in all three games.

Ehlinger also utilized his legs. He rushed for 71 yards on 6 carries this preseason, including a 45-yard touchdown scamper against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the preseason finale on August 27.

The play was designed to be a pass, but a giant lane opened for Ehlinger, and he took advantage. Then he used his athleticism towards the end of the run to cut back to the middle of the field and avoid defenders enough to run past the goal line.

After the score, Colts media shared on Twitter how much Ehlinger has impressed them this preseason.

At Texas, Ehlinger was a dual-threat behind center. He threw for 94 touchdowns and rushed for 33 scores during his four-year career.

In each of his final three seasons for the Longhorns, Ehlinger tossed for at least 25 touchdowns and rushed for more than 6. As a junior and senior, Ehlinger also averaged 8.0 yards per pass.

Now in his second NFL season, the 23-year-old appears ready to make a major jump.

Indianapolis’ Question at Quarterback

The Colts solidified quarterback this offseason, trading for Matt Ryan and signing Nick Foles. So there’s little chance Ehlinger will serve as Indianapolis’ backup signal caller, as he did after returning from injured reserve on October 19 last year.

But if the Colts don’t retain him on the 53-man roster, Ehlinger has played so well the last few weeks that he will likely have suitors on the waiver wire on August 30. The only sensible way to guarantee Ehlinger remains in Indianapolis would be to dedicate three spots on the 53-man roster to quarterback.

That’s exactly what Bowen projects will happen.

The other option that the Colts could explore is trading Ehlinger. He’s certainly played well enough to warrant at least a late 2023 draft pick in return.

However, should the Colts explore dealing Ehlinger, other NFL teams will likely know Indianapolis doesn’t plan to keep three quarterbacks. That would lower Ehlinger’s trade value.

It would take a desperate team — one that likely suffered an injury or two at quarterback during the preseason — for Indianapolis to receive an offer including a quality selection for Ehlinger.

Regardless, the Colts have a decision to make at quarterback before August 30.