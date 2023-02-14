Jeff Saturday Delivers Message to Colts New Head Coach Shane Steichen

The Indianapolis Colts didn’t name Jeff Saturday their permanent head coach on February 14. But that doesn’t mean Saturday won’t be rooting for Colts new head coach Shane Steichen.

Saturday wished Steichen good luck in his new position and explained that he will continue to cheer for the Colts in a video message that Saturday posted to his Twitter account.

“I want to wish Coach Steichen the best of luck,” Saturday said. “I’m still a huge Colt fan and pulling for you guys. Looking forward to hoisting some Lombardi trophies and excited for your opportunity.”

Saturday’s video message was nearly a minute and a half long. He concluded the message by again wishing Steichen the best.

“Coach Steichen, best of luck to you and your family. Indianapolis is an incredible town. Best fans in the world, man. Your getting the greatest support, and looking forward to watching your success.

Saturday has now spent 13 and a half seasons with the Colts organization. He served as interim head coach for Indianapolis for the second half of the 2022 campaign.