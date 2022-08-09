Shaquille Leonard’s Status for Week 1 ‘Cannot Yet Be Determined’: Report

The Indianapolis Colts added several pieces through trades and free agency this offseason that the organization hopes become parts to a championship roster. However, there’s still one piece of the puzzle missing.

That would be 3-time first-team All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard. He underwent back surgery on June 7 and has yet to return.

NFL reporter Stephen Holder of ESPN reported on August 9 that the Colts are still not “putting a timetable on his return” because he needs to rebuild his overall football strength and the strength in his left calf muscle.

Holder stressed that Leonard’s recovery has been “normal based on the team’s expectations,” but that it also remains unclear when Leonard will return.

“From all indications, the problem is solved, which is what matters most,” Holder wrote. “His status for Week 1 cannot yet be determined, but don’t rule him out.”

Unclear Recovery Timeline for Colts Linebacker

There were some mixed reports about how quickly Leonard would be able to get back on the field when he initially underwent back surgery on June 7. Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters the linebacker would definitely be out for “some training camp time.”

But staff writer Zak Keefer of The Athletic had a more optimistic recovery timeline, tweeting that he could return close to the beginning of training camp.

Bit of clarity on Darius Leonard's surgery: The ankle injury lingered, in part, b/c of a related calf issue. Calf wasn't firing last year, and docs believe that was due to a nerve in his back. Hence the back surgery. Team actually believes he'll be back at/near start of camp. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) June 13, 2022

It’s now clear that Keefer’s prognosis was too optimistic. Indianapolis will very likely play its first preseason contest on August 13 without even a timeline for a return from Leonard.

The biggest concern with Holder’s latest report is the uncertainty Leonard will be ready for the start of the regular season. While Holder wrote “don’t count him out,” his report is the first confirmed indication that he may not play in Week 1.

The good news is that the latest from the team announced that Leonard was “making progress.”

“He has really been into it out on the field, staying locked into what we are doing schematically,” Reich told reporters on August 3. “Really staying in tune with the team and the guys and everything, and I know he is continuing good rehab – having progress but we are still not in that mode.

“I don’t think it is imminent, but I think he is making progress.”

Leonard has been on the PUP list since the start of training camp on July 24.

Second Straight Offseason Surgery for Leonard

As Keefer stated in his tweet, Leonard underwent back surgery because of lingering injuries he dealt with in 2021. His left “calf wasn’t firing last year” even after surgery on his left ankle in July 2021. Keefer reported doctors “believe that was due to a nerve in his back.”

With the back surgery, Leonard has undergone two procedures in the last 13 months. He missed the beginning of training camp but only one regular season game in Week 16 last year.

Leonard has made first-team All Pro in three of his four NFL seasons. He has 538 combined tackles, 15.0 sacks, 11 interceptions, 30 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hits, 30 pass defenses, and 17 forced fumbles in 58 career games.

Last season, Leonard posted 122 combined tackles, 4 interceptions and a league-leading 8 forced fumbles.

If Leonard cannot play in Week 1, either linebacker Zaire Franklin or EJ Speed will likely take his place in the starting lineup.