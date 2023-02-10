Colts’ Shaquille Leonard Clearly States His Head Coach Preference

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly eliminated three candidates from their head coaching search on February 10. Interim Jeff Saturday, though, remains in contention for the job.

While appearing as a guest on The Pat McAfee Show, Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard clearly stated that Saturday is his preferred choice for the team’s head coaching job.

“I hate that he gets a lot of hate because coming in Week Eight, Week Nine, and not knowing a coach on your coaching staff … how do you expect him to come in and go 8-0, 9-0, whatever?” Leonard said. “Give him a full offseason. Give him his coaching staff or whatever the case may be and I think that it’d be a great spot.”

Saturday won his first game as Colts head coach against the Las Vegas Raiders, but Indianapolis ended the season on a 7-game losing streak to finish 1-7 under Saturday.

The 7-game skid included blowing a 33-0 halftime lead against the Minnesota Vikings, which broke the record for the largest blown lead in NFL history.

Leonard Endorses Saturday for Colts Head Coach

It’s one thing to be cordial about a former coach or a coach that could very well be in charge of the Colts again next season. But Leonard’s response to McAfee on February 10 came across as a very genuine plea for Saturday to lose the interim tag and become the full-time head coach in Indianapolis.

“Man, listen, Jeff came in with the right mindset — that he wasn’t going to sit back and allow just bad play. He demanded excellence from everybody,” Leonard told McAfee. “That offensive line — I mean, of course, everybody’s going to criticize that offensive line, you see they got better, didn’t they? He came in and made sure that everybody knew exactly what was at stake and what he wanted from each and every player.

“We’d go play the game and we’d blow a lead or something, that next meeting was what would’ve been needed. I’m going to call you out. I’m going to put you on the big screen and let you know that this is unacceptable.”

Leonard didn’t mentioned the Colts previous head coaches or any of the other candidates for the head coach opening in Indianapolis. But while listening to Leonard, one might not help but wonder if he was backhandedly implying Frank Reich — or the other coaches — didn’t hold players accountable as Saturday did.

Saturday’s Role in Shutting Down Leonard for the Season

Leonard’s admiration for Saturday appears to go beyond the coach’s ability to prepare the team for game days.

The linebacker explained that the first-year head coach had a very positive influence on him last season, which was his the most difficult of his career. Leonard underwent back surgery last June and struggled to return healthy.

“I felt like I was out there on a dead leg. I had no feeling in my left side and I was just trying to fight through,” Leonard said. “I just wish I had someone to tell me, ‘This is not good for you. Let’s take a seat and let’s get healed before you get back on the field.’

“That’s why I was happy that Jeff Saturday came along. Jeff Saturday was like, ‘This is not you. And we’ve got to figure this thing out.’ And he was like, ‘I’m shutting you down.’

Five months after his initial back surgery, Leonard had season-ending surgery on his back again in November.

There’s a cliché about coaching that says the profession is about more than just wins and losses. Leonard seemed to be conveying that idea with his endorsement for Saturday.

Still, the NFL is a business. It will be interesting to see if Leonard’s endorsement is enough for the Colts organization to overlook Saturday’s 1-7 record and give him another chance as the team’s head coach.