Colts Lose Two Star Players in Loss to Titans With Short Week Upcoming

Star linebacker Shaquille Leonard returned for the Indianapolis Colts against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4. But unfortunately, his return was short lived.

The league’s reigning rusher Jonathan Taylor didn’t escape October 2 unscathed either.

Both Leonard and Taylor suffered injuries while facing the Titans in Week 4, and the Colts only have 3 days to prepare for what could prove to be a very critical matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich told the media during his postgame press conference that Taylor sustained an ankle injury. Reich also said Leonard is in the concussion protocol after suffering a head injury.

Jonathan Taylor has an ankle injury, Frank Reich says. Doesn’t know the extent of it. Shaquille Leonard is in concussion protocols. #Colts — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) October 2, 2022

Leonard Returns, Exits After Head Injury

The linebacker made his presence felt early with his first tackle of the season on the second play from scrimmage for Tennessee’s offense.

But midway through the second quarter on a touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill, Leonard collided with fellow Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin. Pro Football Talk’s Myles Simmons reported that Leonard entered the locker room shortly after the hit with a towel covering his face.

With the tough collision, it was easy for onlookers to assume that Leonard re-injured his back. Leonard sat out the first 3 games of the season after having surgery to repair a nerve in his back on June 7. He didn’t return to practice because of the back issue until August 30.

Before the end of the game, though, multiple reporters tweeted about Leonard suffering a head injury.

Shaquille Leonard is being evaluated for a head injury. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) October 2, 2022

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard has been ruled out of the game due to a concussion. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 2, 2022

With only 4 days until the Colts visit the Broncos, it seems unlikely that Leonard will be able to clear the concussion protocol and return for Week 5. That seems especially true given the Tua Tagovailoa controversial head injury on Thursday Night Football on September 29.

But Colts fans likely won’t know more about Leonard’s status until the middle of the week.

Leonard posted 2 tackles, including 1 solo before exiting versus the Titans.

Taylor Suffers Ankle Injury

The 2021 All-Pro running back came into the weekend on the Colts injury report for a toe ailment. The issue kept him from practicing on September 28, which was the first time Taylor missed a practice since high school.

Taylor is now dealing with a new issue — an ankle injury. He fumbled on third-and-1 at the Titans 24-yard line with 8:40 remaining in the fourth quarter. Taylor appeared to suffer the ankle injury on the same play.

Taylor is with the offense on the bench, but he's being examined by trainers after that fumble. https://t.co/nM5HefDi6S — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) October 2, 2022

The Colts training staff did its best to get Taylor back in the game. But he didn’t have a touch on Indianapolis’ only drive after his fumble.

Colts are taping what looks like Taylor's right ankle. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) October 2, 2022

The only game Taylor has missed in his 3-year NFL career was for COVID during the 2020 season, and he had never sat out a practice before this past week. That history probably gives Reich and Colts fans some optimism about Taylor’s injury, but again, the short week will not help the running back’s push to play in Week 5.

The third-year back struggled behind the leaky Colts offensive line in Week 4. Taylor gained just 42 yards on 20 carries, for an average of 2.1 yards per rush. That’s his lowest rushing average in a game where he had at least 10 rushing attempts since Week 7 of 2020.

Taylor has only 113 rushing yards and has averaged 2.8 yards per carry over the last 2 weeks.