Status of Colts’ Shaquille Leonard, 5 Other Key Starters in Question for Week 6

By the middle of the NFL season, just about every player in the league is dealing with some type of injury. It seems that the Indianapolis Colts have already reached that point in 2022.

There were nearly a dozen players to keep an eye on when it came to injuries at Colts practice on October 12. Those injuries are to several key players on both sides of the ball too, including linebacker Shaquille Leonard and running back Jonathan Taylor.

Both Leonard and Taylor did not practice on October 12, but the good news is Taylor did work out with a trainer on his own. Leonard was not seen at practice at all.

Center Ryan Kelly, defensive end Kwity Paye, safety Julian Blackmon and running back Nyheim Hines are four other Colts starters who are also dealing with injuries heading into Week 6. None of them practiced on October 12.

Taylor Jogging, Leonard Not at Practice

While Taylor didn’t practice, it’s encouraging that he worked out on the side with a trainer. Colts reporter Mike Chappell of Fox and CBS Sports tweeted that he jogged with trainers. Although Taylor reportedly wore his jersey, he did not have his helmet or wear any pads.

Jonathan Taylor is not practicing, but he just made an appearance out here, put his jersey on and he’s getting work in with a trainer — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) October 12, 2022

On October 7, The Athletic’s Zak Keefer tweeted that Colts head coach Frank Reich said he was optimistic that Taylor would return for Week 6. Although he’s not practicing, there’s nothing to suggest that optimism has changed.

Things don’t look so promising for Leonard. The linebacker suffered a concussion and broken nose on the same play during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4. He did not play in Week 5.

There has been no update on whether or not Leonard has been cleared from the concussion protocol. NFL players have been known to play with broken noses, but that’s a concern heading into Week 6 as well.

Not to mention, Leonard underwent back surgery just 4 months ago. He’s only played one half since that surgery. That makes Leonard’s back also worth monitoring going forward.

Injury Status for Other Colts Starters on October 12

Like Taylor, Kelly worked out on his own during Wednesday practice without a helmet or pads. He’s dealing with a hip injury that he sustained against the Denver Broncos on October 6.

The other Indianapolis starters dealing with injuries — Paye, Blackmon and Hines — did not practice at all.

The good news for Paye was he was at practice without a boot on his right ankle. The edge rusher left on a cart in Week 5 and was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain after Thursday Night Football. The Colts have not placed Paye on injured reserve, which is an indication that the injury is not extremely serious.

Hines was not at practice but wearing a red jersey on October 12. Hines is in the NFL concussion protocol after suffering a hit to the head on the first series against the Broncos.

Blackmon was not at practice at all and hasn’t played since Week 3. He left that game against the Kansas City Chiefs with an ankle injury.

In addition to Hines, defensive end Tyquan Lewis is in the concussion protocol. He was at practice also wearing a red jersey.

Nyheim Hines and Tyquan Lewis, both still in concussion protocol, are out here in red jerseys. Practicing non-contact is the fourth of five steps in the protocol, but it’s also possible to get to this step and face a setback with symptoms — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) October 12, 2022

Running back Phillip Lindsay appears to be another addition to the Colts injury report. Chappell tweeted that he was not at practice on October 12.

No sign of Phillip Lindsay. Was speared in back late at Denver. — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) October 12, 2022

Although Taylor, Hines and Lindsay all appear to have a chance to play in Week 6, Deon Jackson is currently the only healthy running back on the Colts active roster.