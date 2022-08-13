Shaquille Leonard Tweets Love to Colts D During Dominating First Half vs Bills

The Indianapolis Colts didn’t have All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard on the field for their first preseason game at the Buffalo Bills on August 13. But the defense still played a terrific first half.

In fact, the defense was so great that Leonard sent a shout out to the unit on Twitter during the game.

“Looks familiar huh? I love it!! Is that takeaway number 3!!!???”

The Colts grabbed one more takeaway after Leonard’s tweet to end the first half with four — two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Indianapolis also held Buffalo to 131 total yards, 1-for-7 on third and fourth-down attempts and 0-for-2 scoring touchdowns in the red zone during the first half.

The Bills didn’t play most of their starters on offense, but it was still a nice beginning of the 2022-23 campaign for the Colts defense.

Turnover Feast in Buffalo

The Colts and Bills coaching staff will probably emphasize ball security in practice next week. The two teams combined for six turnovers in the first half of their matchup.

Indianapolis’ two interceptions came against Bills quarterback Case Keenum. Safety Rodney McLeod picked off a tipped pass on Buffalo’s second series, and then cornerback Isaiah Rodgers intercepted a throw near the goal line.

As Leonard noted, takeaways are nothing new for the Colts defense. Indianapolis recorded 33 takeaways, which was second most in the league, last season. Only the Dallas Cowboys had more.

The way the Colts defense played in its first preseason game, it wouldn’t at all be surprising to see Indianapolis be among the leaders in team takeaways once again in 2022.

Leonard Still Sidelined Following Back Surgery

As great as the Colts were at forcing takeaways on August 13, it will be easier for the unit to get both interceptions and fumble recoveries once Leonard returns to the field. Leonard underwent back surgery on June 7 and hasn’t returned.

Unsurprisingly, Leonard did not play against the Bills and might not play at all this preseason. NFL reporter Stephen Holder of ESPN reported on August 9 that Indianapolis is not “putting a timetable on his return” because he still needs to rebuild the strength in his left calf muscle and overall football strength.

His status for Week 1 “cannot yet be determined,” according to Holder, but he also reported, “don’t rule him out.”

Leonard made first-team All Pro in three of his first four NFL seasons. He has recorded 538 combined tackles, 15.0 sacks, 11 interceptions, 30 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hits, 30 pass defenses, and 17 forced fumbles in 58 NFL games.

Last season, Leonard registered 122 combined tackles, 4 interceptions and a league-leading 8 forced fumbles.

Leonard’s back surgery in June was his second procedure in the last 13 months. The linebacker missed the beginning of training camp after surgery on his left ankle in July 2021, but he only sat out one regular season game in Week 16 last year.

Zak Keefer of The Athletic reported Leonard underwent back surgery because doctors “believed” that his left ankle and calf problems last year were “due to a nerve in his back.”