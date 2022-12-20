Sports Illustrated Reporter Calls For Irsay To Stop ‘Meddling’

Love him or hate him, Jim Irsay is anything but quiet. As owner of the Indianapolis Colts, Irsay is one of the most powerful men in football. In October of this year, following league meetings, Irsay made waves by publicly calling out fellow NFL owner Daniel Snyder, owner of the Washington Commanders. Irsay told the media that there was “merit” to removing Snyder as owner. Irsay’s comments made shockwaves across the league, giving the perception that Irsay ‘broke rank’ when he spoke on another NFL owner, but Irsay will continue to do things his way.

Types of Owners

Excluding the Green Bay Packers, who are the only team in the NFL without an owner, across the league, NFL owners take on different roles in their organizations. In Dallas, you have the bold and brash in Jerry Jones. He is the face of the franchise and is involved in most, if not all, of the major decisions for the Cowboys. On the flip side of the coin, you have Pittsburgh Steeler’s owner Art Rooney, who largely stays out of the public eye and puts people in place like G.M. Omar Khan to run the day-to-day. Irsay seems to fall into the middle. Loud and brash, Irsay once said in an interview with the New York Times that he was an “NFL owner by day, and Rock ‘n’ Roller by night.“ But historically, Irsay has left the X’s and O’s to his coaching staff.

In 2022 it’s no secret that Irsay has taken a more heavy-handed approach in his involvement with the team. From Sports Illustrated, NFL reporter Drake Wally believes that Irsay has been too involved this year and needs to take a step back. “If the Indianapolis Colts are going to return to their old, successful ways, then owner Jim Irsay will need to get back to letting his employees make football decisions.” Wally said.

The ‘meddling’

The Colts were at the mid-season point, and the surprise announcement from then head coach Frank Reich was made that starting quarterback Matt Ryan was to be benched for the remainder of the season. Reich somberly told the media that telling Ryan of the decision was one of the toughest of his career. But was the decision Reich’s alone? Various NFL insiders, including Mike Florio of Profootballtalk believe that because of Ryan’s contract, Irsay was the driving force behind the decision. According to ESPN’s NFL insider, Chris Mortenson, it was Irsay who “empowered” Reich to make the decision.

Colts owner @JimIrsay said early this morning that he empowered HC Frank Reich to make the change at QB from veteran Matt Ryan to Sam Ehlinger, a 6th rd pick in 2021, and was "excited" and that he, Reich and GM Chris Ballard were in "lockstep" on the move. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) October 30, 2022

Irsay’s meddling did not stop there. In a matter of weeks, Irsay fired his offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and Reich from his head coaching role. In a stunning move, Irsay went on to hire Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, who had zero experience coaching at any level. In his press conference announcing the hiring, Irsay was incredibly defiant with the media. When questioned on Saturday’s inexperience, Irsay told the media he was “glad” Saturday didn’t have experience. He went on to get combative with the media when questioned on why a minority candidate wasn’t interviewed.

Overall Irsay has had great success in the league when leaving decisions to his coaches like Tony Dungy and front office executives like G.M. Bill Polian and later G.M. Chris Ballard. For Irsay and the Colts, the results speak for themselves as the Colts have the fourth most wins in the entire league since the year 2000. It is time for Irsay to take a step back and trust in his coaches and front office again to lead the Colts into their 2023 rebuild.